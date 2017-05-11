Source: Govt must review stance on Zinwa – DailyNews Live

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe’s government should make serious

resolutions about the management of the capital’s water resources by the

Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa).

Water shortages have become so critical that most urban dwellers are

forced to relieve themselves in the bush rendering the use of toilets

untenable, thereby creating a health hazard at a time the health delivery

system is in the intensive care.

Residents of Mabvuku and Tafara in Harare have rarely had reliable

supplies of tap water for long. At the same time, businesses are

complaining over intermittent cuts in supply.

In the circumstances, the parliamentary portfolio committee on Local

Government, Public Works and National Housing’s deduction that Zinwa has

failed in its mandate and should therefore cede the provision of potable

water and sewer reticulation to the country’s 92 local authorities seems

to make sense.

The committee, led by Mutasa South legislator Irene Zindi, was looking

into issues of corruption, poor service delivery and mismanagement of

ratepayers’ funds, among other alleged malpractices by councils.

Zinwa’s management of water reticulation is far from satisfactory while

the tariffs they levied councils are high.

Currently, the parastatal is battling to recover $146 million owed by the

local authorities in unpaid water charges.

During its investigations, the committee heard how Zinwa was

indiscriminately cutting off supplies to the local authorities to force

them to pay their arrears.

This exposed residents to health hazards as they inevitably turned to

unprotected sources, most of which do not have safe water.

Letting Zinwa manage water and sewer reticulation, but failing to maintain

the system, should be looked into again and government must review its

stance.

The ideal situation is to have all local authorities manage their own

sewer and water reticulation systems. Zinwa should continue to supply raw

water to local authorities, albeit at a reasonable price, so that they in

turn are able to supply their residents consistently at an affordable

price.

It has been the norm for residents to complain about persistent water cuts

with the majority of them being unhappy with the overall quality of the

precious liquid supplied by the city fathers.

For the past 10 years, residents and council officials have accused the

national water management authority of collecting millions of dollars from

the councils, while its service has remained deplorable and water charges

are exorbitant – resulting in both the local authorities and ratepayers

reeling in massive debts.

