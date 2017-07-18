Source: Govt pressed over delayed NRZ wages – DailyNews Live
Staff Writer 18 July 2017
HARARE – Parliament is pressing the executive arm of government to ensure
that it makes delayed salary payments to thousands of workers at
struggling State-owned National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ).
“Employees are owed over $90 million in outstanding salaries while debts
have ballooned to a staggering $176 million,” said the parliamentary
portfolio committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development in its
report.
“Government must take over, or, at the very least, guarantee the debt owed
to employees if NRZ is to attract serious private investors. This should
be done by September 30, 2017.”
Several manufacturing companies, which had been the backbone of the NRZ’s
business, have closed and shipment of coal from Hwange Colliery Company,
which sustained the NRZ, has declined significantly.
