Govt pumps $200m into ailing parastatals

18 April 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s cash-strapped government has pumped nearly $200

million into the country’s struggling parastatals.

This comes as calls have been getting louder for the cash-strapped country

to restructure its loss-making parastatals to make them attractive for

foreign investment and recapitalisation.

Market experts said the opportunity cost of missing revenue from

government enterprises was being felt across the country following the

neglect of essential capital projects.

Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa, however, believes public institutions

are essential vehicles through which government influences economic

activities.

“However, low capitalisation of such institutions has been negatively

affecting the operations of some of these critical institutions. In view

of this, government has extended a total of $196,878 million towards

recapitalisation of public institutions,” he said.

Zimbabwe has 78 parastatals, which at full capacity can contribute 40

percent towards the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), but the

majority of them are bleeding the Treasury by drawing salaries and

recapitalisation funds.

But despite sustained pressure from various stakeholders to privatise or

dispose of the loss-making parastatals government has over the years

continued to protect water and electricity provision arguing that they are

strategic sectors.

Critics say most of Zimbabwe’s parastatals have been ruined by poorly

qualified managers, many aligned to Zanu PF, who were put in charge of the

government-controlled firms because of their political connections rather

than technical expertise.

Since the early 1990’s, parastatals have continued to be dogged by

challenges that include undercapitalisation, obsolete infrastructure, low

capacity utilisation, lack of working capital caused by low debt

collection, outstanding long-term loans, non-compliance, lack of good

corporate governance and the existence of substantial inter-parastatal

debts.

Recent reports by Auditor-General Mildred Chiri indicate that State-owned

enterprises and government departments operate in the red, continuously

bleeding the fiscus and in most instances failing to adequately provide

the service for which they were set up for.

Government once came up with strategies to restructure and dispose

shareholding in some State-owned enterprises, but has failed to implement

these measures over the years.

Once, several entities were earmarked for restructuring or privatisation

and these included the National Railways of Zimbabwe, Zesa Holdings, Air

Zimbabwe, Agriculture Development Bank of Zimbabwe, the Grain Marketing

Board, Zimbabwe Grain Bag, NetOne and TelOne.

African Development Bank (AfDB) director general, Tonia Kandiero, said

there was need for parastatals reform before foreign investors can inject

their hard-earned cash.

Kandiero added that no profound change can take place in the absence of

effective institutions with good corporate structure, accountability,

culture and mechanisms to track performance.

“State-owned enterprises are key to delivering services and enabling

citizens and private capital to realise their potentials,” she said.

