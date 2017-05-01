Source: Govt relocates 1 000 families | The Herald May 1, 2017

From George Maponga in Masvingo

Government has started the relocation of over 1 000 families from Magudu Ranch in Masvingo South to pave way for a multi-million-dollar cattle rearing project being spearheaded by the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA).

This is part of efforts to restore Masvingo Province’s status as a major beef producer in the country. ARDA has already moved breeding cattle to Magudu, where it has partnered a private investor to breed export quality beef cattle on 7 000 hectares.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development responsible for cropping Davis Marapira said the Magudu cattle rearing project was a classic example of a Private Public Partnership.

He said demarcation of plots for the relocated families had already been completed.

“This is a classic example of the success story of PPPs, and ARDA and its partner have already moved some of the cattle to Magudu, but the project will run at full throttle once the settlers have been relocated,” Deputy Minister Marapira said.

People will be resettled on the remaining 5 000 hectares of Magudu under villagisation, with each family getting about six hectares for crop cultivation and grazing.

Once the relocation exercise is complete, more cattle will be moved to Magudu for the cattle rearing project.

