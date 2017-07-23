Source: Govt rolls out $50m towards small-scale miners capacitation | Sunday News (Business)

Wilson Dakwa and Dumisani Nsingo, Business Reporters

THE Government has started disbursing the $50 million loan fund to companies which will manufacture mining and mineral processing equipment for small-scale miners as part of capacitating them to enhance their production.

Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Mike Bimha said the rolling out of the loan facility was on going.

“The facility is being accessed by manufacturers and they are supplying equipment to small-scale miners, it (facility) is already in place,” said Dr Bimha, who could not be drawn to divulge more details.

The fund­ing, which was sourced from Sakunda En­ergy, would be used to ca­pac­i­tate the small-scale gold min­ing sec­tor and re­vive the man­u­fac­tur­ing in­dus­try especially in Bulawayo. Speaking at the commissioning of a mining plant at Boss Bob Gold Mine in Hope Fountain last Thursday, Dr Mike Bimha said it was of paramount importance for miners and mining equipment manufacturers to work with the Government so as to enhance the country’s mineral export revenue.

The mining plant was supplied by one of the country’s leading mining equipment manufacturer and supplier, Small Scale Mining Supplies. The plant entails mining, processing and recovery units valued at more $200 000 payable over a period of three years at zero deposit and also offers start-up capital.

“What we are witnessing here demonstrates what can be achieved if miners, mining equipment manufacturers and the Government unite and commit themselves to the success of Zimbabwe. We need more miners for us to increase the 15 percent export earnings contributed by mining,” said Dr Bimha.

He also said local manufacturers should strive to produce machinery which meets international standards so as to enable them to rake in more revenue through exporting it.

“Suppliers should produce equipment which meets international standards for it to be exported. Government will support them through policy making, funding and resources,” said Dr Bimha.

His sentiments were reiterated by Mines and Mining Development Deputy Minister Fred Moyo who said the mining sector should catapult industrialisation.

“Mining should work with industry to create industrialisation. President Mugabe said we should fund projects from within through loans from banks. Mining equipment manufacturers and suppliers should strive to produce equipment so as to reduce the import bill. The ministry is planning setting up more than 100 plants like this one throughout the country by next year,” said Dep Minister Moyo.

A senior executive at Small Scale Mining Supplies, Mr Laurence Cleminson, said the company was looking at rolling out the project throughout the country’s mining district.

“We have partnered with the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Environmental Management Agency and Zimbabwe School of Mines in pursuit of uplifting small-scale miners. We will fund as many miners as possible thus, have decided to offer small-scale miners equipment and $15 000 start up capital, which is meant to be used to buy raw materials, protective clothing and procure other things which will be needed for their mines,” said Mr Cleminson.

The owner of Boss Bob Gold Mine, Mr Clement Khumalo, said prior to the Small Scale Mining Supplies project he had been struggling to realise meaningful production from mine due to lack of requisite machinery for extraction.

“This mine was pegged 30 years ago and due to lack of funds there wasn’t much mining activity. Mining requires passion, commitment and sacrifice.

I’m grateful to benefit from this funding and I hope Small Scale Mining Supplies and the Government will continue to sponsor scale-miners because getting loans from banks is quite challenging. Most small-scale miners are “poor” because they can’t finance themselves,” said Mr Khumalo.