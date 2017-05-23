Source: Govt slammed over imports ban flip-flop – DailyNews Live

Eric Chiriga 22 May 2017

HARARE – Scrapping of government’s imports ban policy – Statutory

Instrument (SI) 64 – is long overdue, as the measure was “ill-advised and

never the solution” for Zimbabwe’s deepening economic crisis, economists

and industry players said.

This comes amid flip-flop in government’s position on the policy – which

escalates long-standing concerns on lack of clarity and certainty of the

investment-starved southern African country’s policies – by Industry

minister Mike Bimha.

On Saturday, Bimha said government was moving to scrap the controversial

SI64, which has seen hard-pressed consumers bear the brunt of Zimbabwean

industries’ incompetence by paying more for their overpriced local

commodities as compared to affordable imports, arguing that it had

achieved its objectives, but more importantly, he acknowledged that the

protectionist measure had ran into challenges that can only be addressed

by scrapping it.

“To address the challenge of the threat of retaliation from our trading

partners, government will replace the import management programme (SI64)

with a local content policy,” he was quoted as saying in the State media.

The policy’s challenges, he admitted, included creating a balance between

preserving jobs in the imports-focused retail and distribution firms and

in the local manufacturing industries.

However, in an apparent shift of position – which proves that ruling Zanu

PF government’s policies are murky, thereby dampening investor confidence

– Bimha told State media, hardly 24 hours later, that government will not

scrap the policy.

“It could take several months, or even years, before it (local content

policy) comes into effect,” he was quoted as saying.

But despite his vacillation, economists said the policy – introduced last

year, banning importation of cooking oil, cereals, sugar and creamers,

among many other basics – was ill-advised “right from the start”.

Respected economist Ashok Chakravati also a consultant to President Robert

Mugabe’s office and Cabinet, told the Daily News that “when SI 64 was put

in place, I was against it”.

“This is because the country was unilaterally contravening trade protocols

that were already in place and certain procedures that needed to be

followed were neglected. While it is true that sometimes we do need

protection for a short period, a blanket ban was not the way to go,” he

said.

Chakravati said instead, Bimha “…needs to consult with stakeholders like

the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries and the Zimbabwe National Chamber

of Commerce for a tariff after identifying the strategic industries that

need protection”.

“I say this because I do not feel SI 64 has achieved what it set out to

do,” he argued.

Chakravati insisted that Zimbabwe was better off using the rand, as South

Africa is Zimbabwe’s major trading partner.

“My belief has always been rand adoption so that local players can compete

with South African industry, because it is South African products

inflicting the most damage. With rand adoption, most disruptions we are

seeing now would not have happened,” he said.

Renowned economist John Robertson weighed in arguing that “protectionism

is never a solution without comprehensive reforms and we said this when SI

64 was announced”.

“The fact that there is now talk about scrapping the instrument barely a

year after introduction points to a deeper problem, that of hastily

implemented policies which are put in place without proper consideration

and evaluation of consequences,” he said.

“The minister may protect local industry all he wants and this will only

lead to monopoly and price fixing. A more permanent and sustainable

solution, however, lies in introducing sound economic reforms as

prescribed by countless agencies like the International Monetary Fund.”

“From where I am standing right now I would say it is largely misleading

to say the SI achieved its objectives,” Robertson concurred with

Chakravati.

Pro-locally produced organisation Buy Zimbabwe’s chief cconomist, Kipson

Gundani, also told the Daily News that “the fact is SI 64 is not

sustainable and was not meant to last forever”.

“There are different schools of thought around SI 64, but from the

perspective of Buy Zimbabwe – who were strong proponents of the instrument

— whether this has been achieved within a year or not, I think it was not

achieved,” he said.

He argued that the instrument was supposed to deliberately create a market

for local manufacturers and allow growth while rebuilding capacity and

inefficiencies.

“As Buy Zimbabwe we are now pushing for a `Local Content Policy’, which

will be compatible with trade protocols. From his (Bimha) remarks, I would

like to assume the minister was referring to a policy graduation from SI

64 to something trade compatible, which is impressive as it would be more

results oriented as it will see companies localising their value chains,”

Gundani said.

“Whether SI 64 has achieved that it set out to do or whether that was the

best it could do that is another matter entirely. What we need now is to

graduate to a policy that will not attract retaliation from trade

partners,” he said.

Interestingly, Bimha once acknowledged that imposition of SI 64 was a

temporary measure.

“This fence that we have put will not last forever, at some stage we will

pull it down. It is therefore important for all local manufactures that

are benefitting from SI64 to realise that it will not be around forever.

The same way we introduced it, we will surely remove it,” he said.

