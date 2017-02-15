Source: Govt struggles to complete CID HQ – DailyNews Live

Blessings Mashaya 15 February 2017

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe’s stone-broke government is struggling to

complete the Criminal Investigation Department (CID)’s headquarters (HQ)

because of financial constraints, the Senate heard last week.

The building has been under construction for more than a decade.

Local Government deputy minister Christopher Chingosho told a question and

answer session that “economic hardships” were hampering completion of the

HQ.

“There is a liquidity crunch. We need to accumulate enough funds and

capital to complete construction of this building,” he said.

MDC senator Keresencia Chabuka further questioned Chingosho how government

was going to complete many projects they promised, including building

houses for civil servants.

“Why do you not first of all complete existing projects before you embark

on new ones?”

Chingosho said government was going to engage private partners in other

projects.

“The buildings which the ministry is promising to launch . . . are not

going to be constructed using funds from the Treasury, ministry or

government but we have individual organisations and persons who will be

putting money into the construction of these houses,” he responded.

“These are the people who are giving money to the government and

government has to construct the houses for those individuals.

“I promise you, should government have enough money, we will definitely

complete those outstanding building projects.”

Last month, government launched an ambitious programme to build 500 000

houses for civil servants in the next 18 months, as part of its efforts to

reduce the housing backlog and incentivise the restive public workers.

The senators also grilled Chingosho on the land barons issue, saying

government was relaxed in dealing with land barons.

“Are these land barons going to pay any levies, taxes or any amount to

show that they are grateful because they are given this land free of

charge, yet they have a turnover of millions and millions of dollars.

“Are they paying anything to the coffers of the State?” Chiefs’ Council

president Fortune Charumbira asked.

In his response, Chingosho said: “Let me say to you from the onset –

clearly and bluntly, these land barons are not paying anything to the

State.

“When we talk of the derogatory term `land baron’, it means this

individual is using the State land without any permission.”

“They are breaking the law and what we have now agreed on is that whenever

we hear of a land baron, these people have to be arrested because the

State and the local authority are not benefiting anything.

“As I speak to this august House, we have some of these land barons who

have been arrested and are appearing before our courts of law for trial.”

