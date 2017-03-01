‘Govt targets ghost workers on bonus survey’

GOVERNMENT has been accused of targeting “ghost” workers in a contentious survey in which, it seeks to gauge civil servants sentiments regarding the issue of outstanding bonuses, unions have claimed.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA

Public Service minister Prisca Mupfumira commissioned the survey that has received brickbats from workers’ representatives in the Apex Council, resulting in a call for industrial action next week.

Apex Council member, Raymond Majongwe on Tuesday said the survey is “intimidating and targeting the wrong people”.

“As has become the norm, the government has turned to ghost workers for a process that should benefit civil servants. They are not asking actual civil servants, because we know that real government workers want their bonus in cash and not stands,” he said.

But Mupfumira shot back, arguing the process was above board.

“You can go to any ministry and ask for the forms. Nobody is being intimidated. We are working with real people on the ground. Government workers at work stations and the results will inform Treasury on how to go about this issue.

“If I may ask, is there anything wrong with the employer dealing with workers directly? We need this information and the Apex Council is free to run a parallel programme, so we can compare notes at the end of the day,” she said.

However, Majongwe insisted the government cannot have “unfettered access” to workers without consulting unions.

“It is wrong that Mupfumira is making blatant statements based on falsehoods regarding the leadership of the Apex Council and its relationship with members. It is illegal for the government to have unlimited access to our constituencies. While they are the employer, the government must not abuse the worker-employer relationship for ulterior motives,” he said.

Amid reports of widespread intimidation of teachers by those conducting the survey, Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association chief executive officer, Sifiso Ndlovu labelled the survey as a charade.

“The fact that the survey is being conducted by the employer intimidates workers. If government was genuine, it would have appointed an independent company to do that and there is really no need to cause panic across the country. Government just requires a sample, but instead it is causing chaos in the sector,” he said.

Majongwe concurred: “We have received reports of teachers being intimidated in Mashonaland West. The survey is being conducted by State security agents. The process is fraudulent and outcome pre-determined.”

