THE People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the government to stop holding costly by-elections and channel the money towards starving citizens or other pressing issues.

Source: Govt urged to stop holding by-elections – NewsDay Zimbabwe February 7, 2017

By Tatenda Chitagu

Speaking at a public meeting held in Masvingo last Friday, PDP spokesperson, Jacob Mafume said it would be prudent to suspend all by-elections and redirect the money towards reviving the country’s economy.

“Zimbabweans are busy chasing their tails like dogs by having by-elections through and through. That money should be channelled towards feeding people, repairing roads and job creation, among others, so that we can move forward as a country,” he said.

“We are busy electing people who will do nothing given that short space of time left before the general elections. The big thing is about President Robert Mugabe’s advanced age that should be tackled, which is a threat to national security, not to focus on by-elections.”

But, Gutu South legislator, Paul Chimedza (Zanu PF) said: “As Zanu PF, we are very clear on elections and by-elections. It is not the party that brings by-elections simply because it wants them, it is the Constitution. If someone dies, like in Mwenezi, or if they are arrested, as is the case in Bikita West, people cannot remain without a representative. It is not our creation, we are a law-abiding, Constitution-following party,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



