Source: Govt vehicles must pay toll fees — Parly | The Herald January 30, 2017

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Government vehicles should payment toll fees the same way State entities pay for other utility charges such as electricity, water and telecommunication services, legislators have said.

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development, chaired by Chegutu West MP Cde Dexter Nduna (Zanu-PF), told the National Assembly it did not make financial sense to exempt Government vehicles from paying road access fees when they were paying other services.

He said this last week while presenting a committee report on the 2017 National Budget in respect of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development.

“Your committee observed that despite other parastatals charging Government for services such as car hire (CMED), water (ZINWA), electricity (ZESA) and telecommunication (TelOne and NetOne), the ministry is not collecting road user fees from Government vehicles. The officials advised the committee that statutory provisions to that effect are already in place. However, they have a clause which gives the Government respite until it has sufficient resources.

“Nevertheless, it is the strong feeling of your committee that ministries provide for road user fees in their budget submissions like any other expenditures such as water and power,” said Cde Nduna.

“Government vehicles should be made to pay road user fees with immediate effect, in the same manner that ministries pay for all other utilities,” he said.

Government introduced toll gates on Zimbabwean roads in August 2009 and charges vary with private vehicles now paying $2.

The committee observed that while there was a standing directive for Government officials to use Air Zimbabwe for external travel, it was difficult to implement since the national airline owed International Air Transport Association an outstanding debt of $3,5 million.

“Consequently, the national airline is hamstrung in the number of routes that it plies. Furthermore, the non-registration with IATA also works against the open skies policy being pursued by the airline.

“Opening the airline to competition while it is hamstrung will only drive it to extinction,” said Cde Nduna.

The committee also proposed that the Vehicle Inspection Department and zinara be merged to avoid duplication of functions.

It said the two entities could leverage on synergies with quick-wins in operations such enforcement of laws regarding overloading, fuel levy, unroadworthy vehicles and garage inspection.

“It is important to note that the two entities are already collaborating on some of these activities. However, such linkages need to be harnessed to remove duplication, thus enhancing operational efficiency and creating a robust organisation capable of generating more revenue to support infrastructure and road network preservation and rehabilitation. The strategy does not require a bill but political will and a Statutory Instrument, if need be, for ZINARA to absorb the inspectorate staff of VID,” said Cde Nduna.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



