Source: Grace in emergency SA trip – DailyNews Live
Farayi Machamire 1 July 2017
HARARE – First Lady Grace Mugabe missed yesterday’s Zanu PF rally in
Masvingo to attend to an emergency relating to her sons’ accommodation in
neighbouring South Africa.
This was revealed by President Robert Mugabe during his youth interface
really in Masvingo yesterday.
“…Saka vati tine hurombo ndanga ndichidisa kuti ndive nemi pamusangano
uno asi netsaona dzakaita ikoko handinga kurumidze kuuya ndisati ndawana
patsvene panogara vana, vakachengetedzeka vese, nemukuru, vari kuzvikoro
(I wanted to be there with you at this meeting but the emergency in South
Africa could not allow me to return on time since I have to make sure my
children have secure accommodation),” Mugabe said in explaining his wife’s
absence.
Mugabe’s sons – Bellarmine Chatunga and Robert Junior – are now studying
in South
Africa after the relocation from United Arab Emirates of his elder son who
was stationed in Dubai until last year.
Saka vanhu vane dzaka kwana vototerera madhokonono iwawo. Kutadza kubvunza kachembere kavo kuti koivo vana vacho sei vava kungoronzewa pose pose sehuku? Vakambenge vakaronzewa Dubai iye zvino varonzewa kuSA – vanotizeyi muZimbabwe ine huchi nemukaka bwiri kungopuwa vana vevamwe vose vose nabambo vavo (Robert)? Sei vasingadi kana kuti vasinga fanigwi kugara muchika yakanakisa – yakasunungugwa veku developewa nabambo vavo (Robert) pamwe namawawo (Dis-Grance)?