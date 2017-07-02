Source: Grace in emergency SA trip – DailyNews Live

Farayi Machamire 1 July 2017

HARARE – First Lady Grace Mugabe missed yesterday’s Zanu PF rally in

Masvingo to attend to an emergency relating to her sons’ accommodation in

neighbouring South Africa.

This was revealed by President Robert Mugabe during his youth interface

really in Masvingo yesterday.

“…Saka vati tine hurombo ndanga ndichidisa kuti ndive nemi pamusangano

uno asi netsaona dzakaita ikoko handinga kurumidze kuuya ndisati ndawana

patsvene panogara vana, vakachengetedzeka vese, nemukuru, vari kuzvikoro

(I wanted to be there with you at this meeting but the emergency in South

Africa could not allow me to return on time since I have to make sure my

children have secure accommodation),” Mugabe said in explaining his wife’s

absence.

Mugabe’s sons – Bellarmine Chatunga and Robert Junior – are now studying

in South

Africa after the relocation from United Arab Emirates of his elder son who

was stationed in Dubai until last year.

