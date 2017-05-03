Source: Grace turns executor for Cde Chinx house – DailyNews Live

Farayi Machamire 3 May 2017

HARARE – First Lady Grace Mugabe yesterday stunned many when she turned

executor over the estate of wheelchair-bound Dick “Comrade Chinx”

Chingaira, allocating his Mabelreign home to his first wife – Patricia.

The veteran musician, who is visibly battling deteriorating health, was

flanked by his two wives Patricia and Ntombizodwa as the Zimbabwe Music

Awards (Zima) handed him a recently-completed house he was promised three

years ago.

The musician, who had been discharged from hospital 24 hours earlier,

immediately pleaded with the first lady for his younger wife enquiring

what will be left for her.

“VaNyadzayo (Zima chairperson, Joseph Nyadzayo) you give me a big task,”

Grace said.

” . . . I don’t know Cde Chinx, you created this situation. But we don’t

want to leave here and hear that people fought after we left,” she said.

” . . . I see you are seated with a wife on either side . . . beautiful

wives . . . I am only a judge, judge doctor Mugabe,” she said igniting

laughter.

“I am now giving my verdict. Cde Chinx, we know you are unwell . . . We

know you don’t want to disappoint one and make the other happy but we will

do that job for you.”

” . . . Ntombizodwa, you are younger than Patricia, so I want you to be a

girl that is well cultured. Cde Chinx loved you because you were

well-cultured. Knowing that we give respect to the eldest. Ntombizodwa you

came knowing what was here . . . So I am saying this house should be left

to Mbuya Patricia,” Grace said, igniting frenzy from the family faction

that was rallying behind Patricia.

An ailing Cde Chinx somehow found the strength to interrupt.

“Is there anything that has been planned for Ntombizodwa,” he said.

Grace went on to pass the buck to Nyadzayo, asserting he should find a way

to solve the impasse. Cde Chinx’s Mabelreign home was built at a cost of

over $100 000, said Nyadzayo, who showered praise on corporate players who

came on board with donations to build the house.

Zesa Holdings supplied everything to do with ensuring that there is

electricity in the house, while former vice president Joice Mujuru donated

bricks and commissioner-general Augustine Chihuri supplied police officers

who built the house, Nyadzayo said.

Musician Bob Nyabinde heaped praise on Nyadzayo saying his “selfless act”

was a gift to all musicians. The event was graced by other musicians

including Edith WeUtonga and Willis Watafi.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



