Harare-Beitbridge highway Zanu PF job: Mahofa

STAFF WRITER 30 April 2017

HARARE – Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Shuvai Mahofa has said only

Zanu PF supporters will be favoured in contract awarding for the

construction of the Harare-Beitbridge highway.

The call for domestic party preference in the public procurement process

for the project was tabled during a recent Zanu PF Masvingo provincial

coordinating committee (PCC) meeting held at Victoria Primary School.

According to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the project must start in

Masvingo near Chaka Growth Point in the first week of May under an

agreement with the Austrian contractor Geiger International.

“Recruitment of general labourers should be done through local Zanu PF

leadership, we need to screen and take our people only,” Mahofa said.

“District chairpersons should have lists of party cadres so that when the

programme starts, you are ready with the names of our youths.

“This is what we agreed as the leadership of the province.”

The highway is Zimbabwe’s busiest and most economically significant, and

is part of the North-South Corridor that directly links landlocked

Zimbabwe and Zambia.

The project is expected to take up to two years.

Transport minister Jorum Gumbo told the Senate earlier this month that the

entire Beitbridge-Chirundu project will cost $2,1billion.

“It is a main artery road which is very valid in our economic situation.

As a result, we have divided the development project into six sectors and

each sector will be given 100 kilometres long to work on that road.

Because, we feel that if we give many companies, each one of them will be

responsible for a particular potion, we can complete this job within two

years,” he said.

China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd (CHEC), a subsidiary of China

Communications Construction Co Ltd, will partner Austria’s Geiger

International to upgrade and add more lanes to the 900 km highway from

Beitbridge on the border with South Africa to Chirundu on the Zambian

border.

Gumbo said the cash-strapped government has had to borrow money from

outside to bankroll the almost $1bn deal.

