Source: Harare council attaches defaulters’ property – DailyNews Live

Helen Kadirire 3 May 2017

HARARE – Harare City Council has begun attaching property of debtors as

part of efforts to improve its revenue collection.

The attachments come after the local authority contracted debt collectors

to recover more than $600 million it is owed by residents, businesses,

industry and government departments.

A source within council said some residents in Mbare and Mabvuku had their

property attached last week.

“In Mbare along Bassopo Moyo Way, a family had most of their household

goods taken away because of a long-standing debt with council. They had to

plead for some of their blankets not to be taken,” he said.

Residents Forum coordinator Denford Ngadziore said while the city may have

enlisted the services of debt collectors, it does not make what they are

doing right.

“Contracting debt collectors does not address the root cause of the

economic meltdown which is preventing ratepayers from meeting their

obligations,” Ngadziore said.

Combined Harare Residents Association said while some have already lost

property, there was no Act of Parliament that empowered debt collectors to

issue threats of attachments.

“Some of the residents who have been served with letters of final demand

by the debt collectors have not been receiving water for years and it

boggles the mind why council would like to claim payment for services not

rendered,” Chra said.

Community Water Alliance (CWA) programmes manager Hardlife Mudzingwa said

residents were not fully aware of the legal procedures with regard to the

summons.

Mudzingwa said council was preying on residents’ ignorance by issuing

default judgments on those who did not respond.

The CWA programmes manager said their organisation noticed that bills sent

to residents and water consumed did not tally because some residents have

not been receiving municipal water.

“We have analysed most of the debts for people in areas such as Mabvuku,

Borrowdale and Waterfalls and realised that these people are being charged

for consuming water yet some have not received the service in the last

five years. The debts accruing are thoroughly incorrect,” he said.

HCC spokesperson Michael Chideme could neither confirm nor deny the

development only saying that people ignore final demand letters.

Chideme said when demand letters are delivered to debtors they throw them

away only to react when property is being attached.

“Whether the property was attached from a private residence or a

council-owned premises, the city will take the necessary steps to recover

its money. The problem is that people do not take those letters seriously

and only want to react when property is taken,” he said.

