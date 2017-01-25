Source: Harare council mulls concrete roads – DailyNews Live

Helen Kadirire 25 January 2017

HARARE – The Harare City Council (HCC) is considering constructing

concrete roads this year.

The local authority’s acting town clerk, Josephine Ncube, said cement

roads last longer, the materials are readily available and HCC had the

capacity to use such technology.

Ncube said the pilot project will start with the Arcturus Road.

“There is, from a technical perspective, quite a justification to have

cement roads rather than bitumen. Once Arcturus succeeds, we will spread

it to other roads in the city,” she said.

The drive to redo Harare’s roads comes after residents have been

complaining of the state of the city’s roads.

Council has not done any major maintenance on most Harare roads in the

last two decades, leaving them extremely disfigured and increasingly

unnavigable.

Harare Residents Trust (HRT) said while Zimbabwe National Roads

Administration (Zinara) is collecting licensing fees for vehicles, that

should not take away the local authority’s responsibility in road

rehabilitation.

The trust said that although part of the property tax charged on

residents’ bills goes towards road maintenance and street lighting,

nothing is being fixed.

“The money being generated from vehicle clamping and towing which goes

into city coffers directly, racked in through the traffic section, should

be contributing significantly towards road maintenance and

rehabilitation,” HRT said.

Last year, Harare mayor Bernard Manyenyeni said residents should blame

Zinara for the lack of road maintenance and repairs instead of council.

“Residents should focus their complaints on potholes and poor roads to

Zinara and not HCC.

“We should be getting about $40 million per year from Zinara for road

maintenance but they are only remitting $1 million, which is not enough

for standard repairs,” he said.

