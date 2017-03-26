Source: Harare drinking water condemned – DailyNews Live

Helen Kadirire 26 March 2017

HARARE – The entire Manyame River – providing water to more than 3 million

Harare residents is contaminated, a top official has warned.

Upper Manyame Sub-Catchment Council (UMSCC) compliance assistant Susan

Nyarugwe told commemorations of the UN World Water Day hosted by Wildlife

and Environment Zimbabwe (Wez) on Wednesday that Manyame – which connects

to Lake Chivero and Darwendale dams that provide water to Zimbabwe’s

capital – was impure.

“In Harare we have Lake Chivero and Darwendale dams which are highly

polluted surface water bodies,” she said.

Pollutants mainly found in the water are municipal waste and nutrients

from stream bank cultivation in urban and peri-urban areas, she said.

UMSCC research conducted on the ground water showed it was still safe but

warned that once the underground aquifers are contaminated, it will be

very difficult to reverse.

Environmental Management Agency’s education and publicity officer Liberty

Mugadza said while burst sewers were no longer a problem, it was trade

effluent from industries which posed a serious risk.

“First, we have to account for how much is getting into the water then we

regulate what is discharged. Sewer bursts are not a problem unless they

are chronic.

“The water situation in Harare is not desirable because of a lot of

factors, chief among them, waste management,” he said.

Lipian Mtandabari, Wez Mashonaland chairperson, said water is being wasted

daily through burst pipes and loose domestic taps.

“People should know the importance of saving water because we only

recently came out of a severe drought which was threatening not only the

people but also our wildlife,” he said.

Harare’s water quality has been questionable following revelations by

senior University of Zimbabwe environmental expert Christopher Magadza

that residents were drinking water contaminated with sewage.

