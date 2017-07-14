Source: Harare mayor barred from foreign travel | Financial Gazette (News)

HARARE Mayor, Bernard Manyenyeni believes he is being covertly denied Cabinet authority to travel outside the county on official municipal business for the past year.

He said the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) may have imposed an unofficial “travel ban” on him.

Manyenyeni, an elected MDC-T councillor, who is also president of the Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe (UCAZ), has failed to get approval to attend regional and international programmes and believes this could be due to a broader political war between the ruling ZANU-PF party and the opposition, which runs the municipality.

ZANU-PF has consistently lost to the opposition in urban council elections held since 2000, when the MDC-T emerged as a political force.

Mayors, council chairpersons and senior council officials require authority from government, which itself spent $53 million on foreign trips last year, to travel outside the country.

Frustrated city officials told the Financial Gazette that the “travel ban” meant that Manyenyeni has been unable to follow up on a number of development projects and agreements that could unlock investment for the capital city.

HCC has so far failed to seal twining deals with four cities, namely Frankfurt (Germany), Cheonan (South Korea), Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) and Kigali (Rwanda) after failing to reciprocate visits by mayors of those cities.

Council documents seen by the Financial Gazette indicate that attached to the proposed Addis Ababa twining, in particular, were housing and mass urban transport solutions, as well as potential answers to Harare’s water woes, with potential to attract investment in those areas.

HCC had been invited to study the Addis Ababa light rail system which was opened in September 2015 to ease traffic in the capital of Africa’s second most populous country. It is the first system of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa, and has caught the attention of other cities such as Lagos and Nairobi.

Manyenyeni was unable to travel to Kigali for the signing ceremony of the Green Capital Agreement in October last year.

Rwanda, which is being used by other African cities as a model for an eco-friendly city, is touted as the cleanest city in Africa — a reputation that has attracted investors from all over the world.

Manyenyeni also said he has often had to defy the “travel ban”, although it meant him foregoing the city’s travelling allowances when attending to some events where expenses are paid for by the organisers.

“There are incidents when I have had to use my own resources to travel. I did that when our fire-fighters were admitted in a South African hospital last year following an accident after Cabinet failed to sanction the trip,” said Manyenyeni.

Efforts to contact the OPC were fruitless as chief secretary to the President and Cabinet, Mischek Sibanda, was unavailable and his deputy, Christian Katsande, declined to comment.

In 2012, former Harare mayor, Muchadeyi Masunda, courted government criticism after he travelled to the United States to attend the World Water Forum without Cabinet authority.