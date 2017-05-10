Source: Harare mayor snubs ‘bogus’ degree – DailyNews Live

Farayi Machamire 10 May 2017

HARARE – Harare Mayor Bernard Manyenyeni has turned down an honorary

doctorate degree from a Dubai-based institute, arguing he would rather

earn it through his own academic research.

He said the rate at which honorary degrees were being conferred on

influential Zimbabweans was now worrying.

“I knew my turn would surely come,” he said in jest.

Manyenyeni said he was not aware of the little-known institution – Dubai

Leadership Summit – which had sent him a letter asking him to travel to

the United Arab Emirates to receive the doctorate. This comes as

title-seeking Zimbabweans have been warned against acquiring educational

qualifications from dubious local and international institutions, as they

will not be recognised in the country.

Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo has said government

will soon introduce a law to punish people receiving degrees from

unaccredited institutions.

“Very soon it will be a criminal offence in Zimbabwe to offer, seek or

receive a fake degree or to get one from an unaccredited organisation!”

Moyo tweeted.

He said the proposed law would apply retrospectively, which means several

high-ranking government officials, including ministers, could be in soup

for possessing fake degrees.

Cabinet has since approved the white paper for the Higher and Tertiary

Education, Science and Technology Development Bill, 2017.

Manyenyeni said he had been advised that he would “pay” to attend the

conference, where the doctorate would be conferred.

“I spent the last few years laughing when people were receiving these

dubious degrees, so I will not accept it now,” he said.

“An honorary degree is an honour when it’s coming out of a proper

institution, it is earned out of service but these degrees are a mockery

to Zimbabwe.”

