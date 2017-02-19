Source: Harare rejects CJ law changes – DailyNews Live

Bridget Mananavire 18 February 2017

HARARE – Zanu PF’s plans to amend the Constitution were overwhelmingly

rejected yesterday as civil society and members of the public in Harare

ganged up against the proposed Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No1)

Bill.

The Bill seeks to restore sweeping powers to President Robert Mugabe to

appoint the country’s chief justice and other senior members of the bench,

thereby reversing the clauses in the county’s Constitution which give the

Judicial Services Commission (JSC) the right to choose these officials

through public interviews.

Current Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku leaves the bench at the end of

this month, after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.

Yesterday’s well-attended Harare public hearing was chaired by Justice and

Legal Affairs parliamentary portfolio committee chairperson Ziyambi

Ziyambi.

“The reason why there is an interview process by the Judicial Service

Commission is in respect to four key areas, to ensure judicial

independence, judicial accountability, merit-based appointment and

diversity and equality,” argued rights lawyer David Hofisi.

“The amendment is also against the spirit of the separation of powers. I

would plead with the committee to consider the United Nations’ basic

principles of the independence of the judiciary, a specific provision

which states that any method of judicial selection should safeguard

against improper political motives,” he said.

A member of the public, John Chirenda, queried the haste with which the

government wanted to amend the country’s supreme law.

“There is no justification for amending the Constitution. This will

clearly subvert the will of the people,” he said.

Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) director Okay Machisa said

while the alignment of subsidiary laws to the Constitution was taking too

long, the government was already trying to amend the new charter.

“We believe that the rights of the people might be curtailed through

allowing the head of State or the executive to interfere with the

judiciary.

“In my view, I am not in support of the amendment at all. I would rather

want to see Parliament pushing for the alignment of the laws that are

still outstanding to suit the Constitution,” he said.

On Monday, the Supreme Court slapped down a High Court order which sought

to bar the JSC from conducting public interviews to choose the country’s

next chief justice, ruling that the executive’s plans to amend the law did

not in itself nullify the Constitution.

This was after University of Zimbabwe law student Romeo Zibani had last

year launched an application seeking to stop the public interviews,

resulting in High Court judge Charles Hungwe delivering his order on

December 11, stopping the interviews.

The JSC immediately noted its appeal at the Supreme Court, which suspended

Hungwe’s judgment.

Three candidates – Constitutional Court judge Paddington Garwe, JSC

secretary Rita Makarau and deputy chief justice Luke Malaba – were

subsequently interviewed for the post, with a fourth candidate, High Court

Judge President George Chiweshe, pulling out of the race at the last

minute.

At about the same time, Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is also in

charge of the Justice ministry had – through an affidavit that was

presented in court – stated that he had begun a process to amend Section

180 of the Constitution, to change the process of appointing high level

judicial officials.

The battle to appoint Chidyausiku’s successor has since taken a decidedly

factional tone, as the ruling Zanu PF’s brawling bigwigs fight to install

a candidate acceptable to their respective camps.

The two major Zanu PF factions – Generation 40 which is rabidly opposed to

Mnangagwa succeeding Mugabe and Team Lacoste (the VP’s allies) – see the

new chief justice as a key cog in the wheel in the succession battle,

should this reach the courts.

