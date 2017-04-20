Source: HCC cancels French firm’s water deal – DailyNews Live

Helen Kadirire 20 April 2017

HARARE – The Harare City Council (HCC) has rescinded a multi-million

dollar water deal with French firm Veolia Africa (Veolia) after an alert

alleging the company has a dodgy track record of bad service and inflated

prices.

In 2016, the local authority and Veolia entered into negotiations pending

the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement to restructure and rehabilitate

Harare’s water and waste installations and networks.

According to HCC’s environmental committee minutes, the deal would also

entail acquisition of new assets, management and operations for the

rehabilitation that was meant to reduce physical leakages.

“A letter was received from the Office of the President and Cabinet

through the ministry of Local Government wherein Zimbabwe’s ambassador to

France Rudo Chitiga had alerted government on negative sentiments in the

world over Veolia Africa’s capacity and inefficiency in managing water in

Paris, resulting in the company’s contract being withdrawn for

inefficiency and overcharging. In other countries it had led to riots,”

acting chamber secretary Charles Kandemiri said.

Veolia expressed interest in investing in Harare’s water last year after

noticing the congestion that the city’s system was facing due to an

increased population and obsolete infrastructure.

The company’s business development director met up with mayor Bernard

Manyenyeni to evaluate the current system and draw up proposals that could

ease the water problems.

According to international human rights organisation, Global Exchange, it

noted that Veolia is the largest private water service company in the

world, providing 95 million people with drinking water and 68 million

people with sewer service but has a track record of bad service, high

prices, privatising water while also conducting operations in Israel.

“Veolia operates bus lines through the occupied West Bank, thus connecting

illegal settlements to Israel. The buses do not make stops in any

Palestinian towns and use Israeli occupied roads which have taken land

from Palestinian towns and villages and have restricted passage for

Palestinians between their communities.

“A 2008 investigation by the French consumer group UFC-Que Choisir found

Veolia overcharged Syndicat des Eaux d’Ile de France (SEDIF) 80 to 90

million euros. Based on these overcharged costs, many municipalities in

the US have not renewed their contracts with Veolia in order to improve

service at a better deal. Many cities, including Burley, Idaho, have spent

thousands of dollars repairing Veolia’s poorly constructed treatment

plants. Even in its founding city, Paris, Veolia lost its water management

deal at the end of 2009,” Global Exchange said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



