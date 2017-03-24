Source: ‘Heavy rains to continue’ – DailyNews Live

STAFF WRITER 24 March 2017

HARARE – The heavy rains that have been pounding most parts of Zimbabwe

over the past weeks are set to continue, with most areas forecast to

receive excesses of 30 millimetres (mm) per day.

According to Meteorological Services Department (Met)’s forecaster, John

Mupuro, “thunder showers are expected for the rest of the country with

heavier falls in the Eastern Highlands and Mashonaland”.

Areas such as Ngungunyana in Chipinge have received 87mm, Centenary 49mm

and Chibero 36mm.

“Cloudy conditions should persist across the country. Drizzle and rain is

expected in Masvingo, Matabeleland South, South of Manicaland and South of

the Midlands province,” Mupuro said.

“Temperatures across the country should be warm,” he said.

Mupuro also warned of flooding threats in some parts of Manicaland and

Mashonaland provinces.

This comes as Met deputy director Rebecca Manzou has said the rains are

likely to continue until the end of March.

