Source: ‘Heavy rains to continue’ – DailyNews Live
STAFF WRITER 24 March 2017
HARARE – The heavy rains that have been pounding most parts of Zimbabwe
over the past weeks are set to continue, with most areas forecast to
receive excesses of 30 millimetres (mm) per day.
According to Meteorological Services Department (Met)’s forecaster, John
Mupuro, “thunder showers are expected for the rest of the country with
heavier falls in the Eastern Highlands and Mashonaland”.
Areas such as Ngungunyana in Chipinge have received 87mm, Centenary 49mm
and Chibero 36mm.
“Cloudy conditions should persist across the country. Drizzle and rain is
expected in Masvingo, Matabeleland South, South of Manicaland and South of
the Midlands province,” Mupuro said.
“Temperatures across the country should be warm,” he said.
Mupuro also warned of flooding threats in some parts of Manicaland and
Mashonaland provinces.
This comes as Met deputy director Rebecca Manzou has said the rains are
likely to continue until the end of March.