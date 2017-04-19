Source: Holiday accidents death toll rises to 23 | The Herald April 19, 2017

TWENTY-THREE people were killed, while 109 others were injured in 217 road traffic accidents that were recorded countrywide during the Easter and Independence Day holidays, as police express concern over an increase in the number of deaths compared to last year.

According to police statistics, between April 14 and 17, of the 217 road accidents recorded, 14 of them were fatal.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said police impounded 199 unroadworthy vehicles and arrested 27 544 motorists for violating various traffic regulations.

He said during the same period last year, 16 people were killed while 86 others were injured in 232 road traffic accidents recorded countrywide.

Of the 232 accidents, 15 of them were fatal while 410 vehicles were impounded and police arrested 27 630 motorists.

“The major causes of accidents (this year) were speeding, inattention, misjudgement, overtaking errors and failure to give way.

“While the total number of accidents recorded was reduced by six percent as compared to 2016, it is disheartening to note that motorists are not heeding our calls to exercise caution on the roads and this is contributing to the death toll which is being recorded.

“Let us all play our part in taming the road carnage. Police will continue to take action on errant drivers who fail to abide by road rules and regulations,” he said.

Last week, chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba, appealed to motorists to value human lives and drive safely during the holiday.

