Hunger, hardships hit varsity students – DailyNews Live

Blessings Mashaya 9 May 2017

HARARE – Government must provide food to university students to stem HIV

spread, as most are forced into prostitution due to hardships, Senate has

been told.

In a report on HIV and Aids prevalence in Zimbabwe’s higher learning

institutions, the Senate thematic committee said poverty was the major

crisis among university and college students.

“The committee was horror-struck that a generation was being lost and that

it made no sense to train people who would serve for a year or two, then

die.

“However, the committee was impressed by efforts made by Seke Teachers’

College to ensure that all underprivileged students who were taking

medication for any chronic illness received at least one free meal per

day,” the report said.

The committee called for the reintroduction of students’ grants at a time

higher education is seen as key to financial security and tuition and

living expenses are rising astronomically, making it all the more tempting

for students to cut corners on food.

“At Mkoba Teachers’ College, the officials’ biggest concern was that most

students cannot afford food and the college cannot afford to give them

free meals. HIV-positive students from underprivileged families on ART

cannot take their medication on empty stomachs.

“It was heart-rending for committee members to listen to tales of how some

students survive on maputi (popcorn), while others only managed to exist

on one meal per day. Mkoba Teachers’ College had worked with a

non-governmental organisation to feed the underprivileged students, but

the NGO had since ceased operating.”

College officials informed the committee that they were actively seeking

partnerships with organisations which could assist to ensure students on

ART were properly fed.

“Government, through the ministry of Health and Child Care should create

one stop health centres at all universities by end of 2017 and these

should provide sexual reproductive health services as well as HIV and Aids

related health services.”

The report comes after Health minister David Parirenyatwa recently said

his ministry and development partners should look for ways “to close the

tap” of new infections.

According to National Aids Council statistics, one of the country’s

biggest universities, Midlands State University, with an enrolment of 23

000 is the major driver of the Midlands province’s high rate of HIV, with

cases of sexually transmitted infections shooting from 5 814 to 6 727 in

one year.

A projected 1,5 million people are living with HIV in Zimbabwe, with about

790 000 estimated to be women above the age of 15 years.

