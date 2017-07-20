Source: Hunzvi blundered in vetting war vets injuries: Tshinga Dube | Newsday (news)

WAR Veterans minister Tshinga Dube yesterday told Parliament that the late former Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association leader, Chenjerai Hunzvi made grave mistakes in determining the levels of injury for the majority of war veterans now receiving monthly pension pay outs.

BY VENERANDA LANGA

The government in the late 1990s vetted war veterans for injuries sustained during the liberation war for purposes of compensating them under the War Victims Compensation Fund.

Hunzvi, a medical doctor, was involved in the vetting process that saw some war veterans claim 100% disability, while others’ injuries were understated.

Dube heaped the blame on Hunzvi after he was asked by Dangamvura-Chikanga legislator, Esau Mupfumi to explain the criteria used to determine the extent of injuries, so war veterans could claim gratuities.

“I admit that vetting was not done properly, and the person that did most of the vetting was the late Hunzvi,” Dube said.

“He was overwhelmed because there were hundreds of war victims and I do not think he gave enough time to examine each victim’s level of incapacitation.”

Dube said his ministry was not responsible for determining the extent of injuries suffered by former freedom fighters.

“Those war victims that feel they were treated unfairly can approach government doctors for re-vetting and we will accept the outcome,” he said.

Kuwadzana East lawmaker, Nelson Chamisa (MDC-T) said something must be done to assist war veterans, so they do not fall into dire circumstances like that experienced by the late musician, Dick Chingaira (Comrade Chinx), who did not get the required assistance before he died.

Dube said the government is overwhelmed, as there are currently more than 18 000 war victims waiting to be paid compensation.

Further asked by Mutasa South parliamentarian, Irene Zindi when his ministry will set up a war veterans board, as per requirements of the War Veterans Act, Dube said the board will be appointed after the alignment of war veterans’ laws.

In an unrelated matter, Home Affairs deputy minister Obedingwa Mguni said the new road traffic electronic integration system will allow motorists to pay traffic fines later and not on the spot.

He said the Zimbabwe Republic Police was undergoing public relations training after a recent survey by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency on police roadblocks revealed that they had been reduced, but the shortcomings were in the attitudes of the police force.

