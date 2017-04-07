Source: I am back: SK Moyo – NewsDay Zimbabwe April 7, 2017

Policy Co-ordination and Promotion of Socio-Economic Ventures minister and Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo has dared his perceived enemies declaring that those who wished him dead were left with egg on their faces after he made a full recovery.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Khaya Moyo, who had been absent from work for nearly a year owing to ill health, said there were some people who thought he would not recover from the undisclosed illness.

“Well, I am back. Those who thought I was not coming back, I am sorry, God refused that, God refused that wish and told me to go back, so I am back,” he said on Wednesday before addressing journalists on the outcome of a Zanu PF politburo meeting.

“I am so pleased to see all of you, particularly those good ones, good faces, I mean, I am not saying anything else.”

Khaya Moyo, who was reportedly bedridden in South Africa, appeared energetic as he updated the Press on the explosive politburo meeting which saw the party accept resignations of women’s league deputy secretary Eunice Sandi-Moyo and finance secretary Sarah Mahoka.

Superstitious Zanu PF bigwigs have never made it a secret that they suspect each other of using traditional science to bring ill fortune to others in order to advance to the top.

Khaya Moyo joined the league of Zanu PF bigwigs who believe their ill health could have been engineered in some traditional hut by his rivals intent on replacing him when he scoffed at those who wished him dead.

Last year, State Security minister Kembo Mohadi captured national attention after the airing of a video of him receiving a prophetic message from Malawian cleric, Shepherd Bushiri, to the effect that he was being bewitched by rivals from Borrowdale, a leafy suburb in Harare which is home to many Zanu PF bigwigs.

Bushiri claimed the unidentified men were from Borrowdale and visited witchdoctors in Chitungwiza.

