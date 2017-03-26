Source: I am not white: Zanu PF MP – DailyNews Live

Farayi Machamire 26 March 2017

HARARE – Three generations of Peter Haritatos’ family have owned bakeries

amid the rocky outcrops jutting up at the centre of the Kadoma mining

area, which provides gold, copper and nickel here.

He is popular in town, and speaks fluent Shona.

Haritatos is just one of the locals, he even has a Shona nickname – Baba

George, meaning “George’s dad.”

But he is pliant. And in Zimbabwe, where President Robert Mugabe’s ruling

Zanu PF party and an army of war veterans have violently driven white

farmers away in a chaotic land reform programme, Haritatos – who is the

Zanu PF MP for Muzvezve – has not been a target.

In the past 14 years, more than 4 000 white-owned farms have been

occupied, a dozen white farmers have been killed, and some 20 others have

died in the violence.

Against this backdrop of fear and retaliation, Haritatos took a stand in a

dramatic denial last week, rejecting his race.

“I am not white, I am Greek,” declared Haritatos.

This made top Zanu PF officials at a Mhondoro-Ngezi gathering last week

extremely happy.

Haritatos pumped his clenched fist in the air and shouted “VaMugabe chete

chete (only)!” in near fluent Shona.

The slogan-master again shouted the Zanu PF cry – to which the party

apparatchiks again responded “Forward with VaMugabe!” He is choosing more

and more to play ball with an increasingly oppressive government.

Haritatos – who was born in Greece and relocated to Zimbabwe in the 1950’s

– said he grew up in Zimbabwe at a time European immigrants still faced

discrimination.

“I was also segregated by whites,” Haritatos said.

His father was a master baker who settled in Kadoma, where his son now

runs the Central Bakery and Confectionery, continuing the family business

tradition.

“When I wanted to attend Jameson High School, I was told I should go to

Sanyati. I was only 12-years-old but was already facing discrimination,

all because I was Greek. So I am not white.”

Haritatos said his experience fostered his belief in Zanu PF ideologies,

apparently dismissing suggestions that he is supporting the ruling party

as a way to protect his investments.

Many foreign investors so badly needed by Zimbabwe’s economy have looked

on land seizures in cold economic light.

They view re-appropriation measures as a serious threat to economic

stability. In the context of presidential elections next year, Mugabe’s

success, or lack of it, on the economic front will be crucial.

It is unclear as yet whether he is working towards his own re-election or

engineering a favourable situation for a possible successor.

The appointment of Emmerson Mnangagwa, as vice president, has been

interpreted by many observers as amounting to the nomination of a favoured

successor. Mugabe might, in fact, serve his country best by gracefully

retiring.

But Haritatos said through his loyalty, he was appointed to the Senate by

Mugabe in 2005 to represent Zimbabwe’s dwindling white minority.

His supporters say he is a man who has genuine interest towards the

community, and who has either built or refurbished public toilets and

shower blocks in his constituency.

“I also got independent in 1980. I was not allowed to attend Jameson High

School, but my children went to learn there,” Haritatos said as the crowd

cheered.

“Ndinoera shumba (My totem is a lion).”

Haritatos spoke after Mashonaland West minister of State Faber Chidarikire

had slammed Zimbabwe’s white community for atrocities perpetrated before

1980.

“Whites did only want us to end at Standard Six and then you go into farms

and work, it was exploitation of the highest order,” Chidarikire said.

“The whites would take you to their farms but they would not be transport

such that if a person was not happy with the conditions they would go

home. It was a form of slavery.

“You would get there and then the shopkeeper would give you blankets and

the like, and then you work but when you asked for your salary you would

be told you owe money.

“This is how things went about.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



