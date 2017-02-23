Source: I don’t bank money: Mugabe – DailyNews Live

John Kachembere 23 February 2017

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe unwittingly confirmed Zimbabwe’s

worsening rot – which is widely blamed on him and his misfiring government

– when he revealed during his annual birthday interview with the ZBC last

week that even he kept money at home fearing bank failures.

Mugabe also hinted in that televised interview that Zimbabwe should adopt

the South African Rand to mitigate the country’s severe liquidity and cash

challenges.

But it was the nonagenarian’s rare, frank and ready admission that he too,

along with many other Zimbabweans, kept his money at home rather than with

banks that surprised observers.

“They (ordinary Zimbabweans) carry those earnings into their pillows and

briefcases back home and hold funds back home and become reluctant to

release them. Then the banks will not have any resource and will continue

to talk of illiquid banks in the system.

“That is what has happened. Dzimba idzi dzizere nemari (Many homes are

full of cash). Tikati kumapurisa nemasoja (If we instruct the police and

soldiers to) go house by house and dig for the funds that are being hidden

there . . . You will be guilty and I will be guilty.

“I don’t know who will not be guilty here … Dzimwe nguva ukaona tumari

twako wotya kuti aah ndikanoisa uko kuti ndizonoitora mangwana hapana (If

you have savings you will be afraid of depositing them in the bank because

tomorrow you may not get that money).

“So you tend to keep it. It’s not your fault . . . It’s the fault of a

system that has not yielded enough cash. Mind you, the (American) dollar

is not our currency,” Mugabe said.

He spoke as long-suffering Zimbabweans continue to experiences pain and

chaos at banks as they desperately seek to withdraw their money.

This is despite the government’s recent introduction of bond notes in its

desperate bid to improve the availability of money.

On its part, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has blamed the shortages

of cash on rampant externalisation and high imports.

Last month one of the government’s advisors, Ashok Chakravarti, revealed

that the country only had $304 million in hard cash in circulation,

including $73 million in bond notes.

“If you look at comparative studies from other economies cash to deposit

ratio should be between 10 (percent) to 12 percent. If an economy has got

less than 12 percent, it faces a liquidity crisis … We need $900 million

in cash to have adequate liquidity,” he said.

And as Zimbabwe’s economy continues to die, the World Bank last year

downgraded the country from its list of improved economies to the

unflattering tier of struggling countries, as Harare’s political and

economic turmoil continues to escalate.

In its publication titled Africa’s Pulse, the Bretton Woods institution

said the country had failed to register significant economic growth over

the past few years.

“Zimbabwe’s fiscal deficit has deteriorated as remedial actions have been

limited and this has resulted in the country registering a negative

correlation between the cyclical components of government consumption and

GDP,” it said.

Meanwhile, economists also say average incomes in Zimbabwe are now at

their lowest levels in 60 years, with more than 76 percent of families

having to make do with less than $200 a month.

This, they add, means that poverty levels have reached “numbing levels”,

amid indications that the situation will worsen in 2017, as the government

continues to demonstrate its inability to fix the Zimbabwe rot.

