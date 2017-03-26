Source: I don’t stand for MPs’ salary hike – Chamisa – DailyNews Live

Gift Phiri 26 March 2017

HARARE – Our news editor Gift Phiri talks to chairperson of Parliament’s

Legal and Procedural Affairs Committee, Kuwadzana East MP and opposition

MDC vice president Nelson Chamisa. Below are excerpts of the interview.

Q: You have stirred controversy by reportedly demanding a hike in MP

salaries from about $2 000 to $10 000 at a legislators workshop in Harare,

walk us through your presentation?

A: Maybe it is controversy that has stirred me. I hail from the people’s

party where nothing less than excellence is accepted as a norm and habit.

I have no `pioneer column’ mindset of demanding benefits for service. Its

utter distortion of the context and content of the legislators’ workshop

held at HICC, Rainbow Towers Hotel, to insinuate that I am or was a

ringleader in a non-existent demand. Admitted, I have very strong

opponents because I am a strong proponent for what I stand for.

Fortunately, I don’t stand for the alleged hike in salaries for

politicians. The usual legion of attackers and haters always clutch on

imaginations and concoctions to besmirch my otherwise pure and

uncontaminated standing.

Q: Give us the facts then.

A: Facts are sacrosanct. Whereas lies are fast in speed, the truth is slow

and permanent. Here is the truth; I sit in the Standing Rules and Orders

Committee (SROC) as chairperson to the Legal and Procedural Affairs

Committee. SROC is responsible for running affairs in and of Parliament.

In my capacity as the chairperson, I was requested to present a report to

the 350 members of Parliament on the laws pertaining to the running of

Parliament that ought to be aligned to the Constitution. In that regard, I

had to present on the legislative work so far done on the following four

areas; standing rules and orders of Parliament, the Code of Conduct and

declaration of assets by MPs, the privileges Immunities and Powers of

Parliament Amendment Bill, the Parliamentary Salaries and Benefits

Amendment Bill, together with the Pensions Amendment Bill. In my

presentation, I highlighted the imperator of legislators publicly

declaring all their assets in the public parliamentary register in line

with section 198 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. I also made mention of

the changes to the Salaries Act in line with section 153 of the

Constitution of Zimbabwe. For the record, at no time did I push for

increase in salary. I also did not even address what MPs are currently

getting as it was not part of my remit and brief. The committee’s task is

to prescribe but not to describe the salary of MPs in terms of Section 153

of the Constitution.

Q: The fact that you are discussing the Parliamentary Salaries and

Benefits Amendment Bill, what does it mean? Some critics allege you are

being greedy by demanding a salary of $10 000/month when the economy is in

such a state. What’s your comment?

A: If it were true it would be foolish for any MP to even think that way.

No MP demanded anything in that workshop. MPs are not a pressure group

that operates on demands. MPs govern and legislate and don’t make demands

in workshops. How would MPs demand to and from themselves for themselves?

That’s not how Parliament functions. Parliament business is undertaken in

the house by way of motions and resolutions not in educational and

informational workshops. MPs are servants of the people and not their

masters. Representing people is a national and patriotic duty that

deserves no payment at all. MPs are supposed to be missionaries not

mercenaries. I for one have no capacity therefore incapable of being

greedy without such need and requisite appetite. I have alternative income

as a practicing lawyer and other projects.

Q: With the propensity of MPs to bunk Parliament, do you believe there is

justification for such a reward being mooted under the Parliamentary

Salaries and Benefits Amendment Bill?

A: Again the question doesn’t arise because it is based on erroneous facts

and falsehoods. I have nothing to justify here. But you are aware that I

have always complained even publicly about the absenteeism of ministers

and other MPs in Parliament. Nobody should be rewarded for volunteering to

serve.

Q: And I believe you were discussing assets declaration for MPs. What have

you agreed?

A: Now you are talking. Parliamentarians must be at the centre of

accountability being role models in honesty and exemplary leadership. As

Parliament, we must lead in aligning the laws and rules governing

Parliament to the Constitution. We must also lead by example in exuding

integrity and probity in our affairs, public or private. Motivated by such

spirit, assets shall be declared with immediate effect as we await the

enabling Act as envisaged and purposed in the national Constitution.

Nothing in public life is entirely private. So, once a citizen steps

forward and chooses to represent others, they would have consented to

total and public scrutiny.

Q: After declaring assets, lifestyle audits would be conducted after how

long?

A: A lifestyle audit is in actual fact a leadership audit. This is

essential. Leaders are dealers in hope and such must transact in the

currency of hope. In terms of the Code, audits would be regular, including

having members of the public with the right to access any information as

registered and kept at Parliament at any time during business hours.

Q: What will be the penalties for ill-gotten wealth in office?

A: The truth is that our legislative framework ought to be augmented to

specifically deal with MPs misdeclaring and under declaring wealth. My

personal view and conviction is that it is a vile and unacceptable

circumstance for anyone to use a public office to enrich or elicit unfair

advantage. The law should then stretch beyond mere criminal sanction for

miscreant MPs to show that public service is not for self service in

pursuit of personal enrichment or aggrandizement. The real problem is the

existence of professional politicians, career ministers. We must deal with

careerism and careerists. One should be an MP or minister to serve and not

consider it a job from where he should derive livelihood. All should be

gainfully engaged elsewhere and only come to politics to serve and nothing

but to serve. All said and done, I am just way off the person that

strangers to my world seek to portray me as being. I have been subjected

to the crucible of public scrutiny and I am happy with that.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



