Source: I will run for president: Mzembi – DailyNews Live

Blessings Mashaya 21 March 2017

HARARE – Tourism minister Walter Mzembi has said he would run for

presidency after President Robert Mugabe, if people chose him.

Responding to the BBC’s Sarah Montague in an interview in which he was

asked if he would consider bidding for presidency when the

recently-turned-93 leader is gone, Mzembi said: “Well, if the people in

the future decide that, I will respond. Who wouldn’t stand as president?

…if offered the opportunity to be prime minister of Britain today, would

you say nay?”

“You answer the purpose and calling. I am a politician and the ultimate

end in this journey is where it ends, isn’t it?” he said.

This comes as Mugabe’s party is currently consumed by factional and

succession fights, which have seen Zanu PF sharply divided into two camps

– Team Lacoste that is linked to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the

Generation 40 camp, which is viciously opposed to the Midlands godfather’s

ascendency.

While Mzembi’s name has not been bandied among succession hopefuls, he was

often associated with former vice president Joice Mujuru’s faction before

her dismissal in 2014, an allegation he strenuously denies.

In May 2015, he claimed in an interview with the Daily News that his peers

in both government and Zanu PF were plotting his downfall daily, including

omitting him on government itineraries.

Mugabe has famously described the flamboyant minister as “the best” in his

Cabinet.

“He is forthright and he is full of brilliant ideas,” Mugabe said then.

“They don’t remain in the mind but he makes them take form and he acts

upon them. Yes, he has gallivanted across the world from the North to the

South but every step he has taken has been to make Zimbabwe better known.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



