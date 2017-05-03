Source: I’ll only accept a win: Tsvangirai – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira 2 May 2017

HARARE – MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai has warned President Robert

Mugabe and Zanu PF that he will not accept the results if he loses the

eagerly-awaited next year’s elections.

The dogged former labour union leader said he was aware that Mugabe was

planning to manipulate the results and warned that there will not be a

repeat of what happened in 2013 when he grudgingly conceded defeat.

“Munhu ane 93 anovimba nechii? (Where does a 93-year-old person get the

confidence to participate in elections?). He wants to cheat. He thinks he

can get away with cheating to win.

“We know what you are doing, we have all the information that you want to

cheat again like you did with Nikuv in 2013, but this time around it will

not happen.

“Takanangana nema elections ari kuuya 2018, there is no outcome

yatinobvuma isiri (which we will accept besides a) victory for the

opposition…Ini 2018 kana ndisina kuhwina handibvume (If I do not win in

2018, I will not accept the results). Because it’s very simple, how a

minority win over the majority, how does a divided, fragmented minority

win over the united opposition and a united alternative to the people,”

Tsvangirai told workers who gathered yesterday at Dzivaresekwa Stadium to

commemorate Workers’ Day.

The former prime minister in the inclusive government said the opposition,

coalescing under the banner of the National Electoral Reform Agenda

(Nera), will continue to push for much-needed electoral reforms before

elections are held.

In the meantime, Tsvangirai and leaders of smaller opposition parties, who

include former Vice President Joice Mujuru, have been working on a grand

coalition which analysts say presents them with the best opportunity of

finally ending Mugabe and Zanu PF’s long but tumultuous rule.

In significant developments last month, Tsvangirai signed memoranda of

understanding (MoUs) with Mujuru and his former secretary-general Welshman

Ncube, ahead of the finalisation of the planned electoral alliance.

Analysts have also repeatedly said Mujuru, whose liberation struggle nom

de guerre was Teurai Ropa (Spill Blood), and whose husband Solomon was the

first black post-independence army commander, could provide the

much-needed bridge that opposition parties have been missing to ensure the

smooth transfer of power if they win elections again.

