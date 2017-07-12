Source: I’m quitting politics: Mutasa – DailyNews Live

Mugove Tafirenyika 11 July 2017

HARARE – Former Presidential Affairs minister Didymus Mutasa has announced

he will be bringing the curtain down on his long political career once a

substantive leadership has been elected for his Zimbabwe People First

(ZPF) opposition party.

Mutasa was sacked from both government and Zanu PF in 2014 together with

other party stalwarts – who included former vice president Joice Mujuru

and ex-Cabinet minister and the then spokesman Rugare Gumbo – over

untested allegations of plotting to topple Mugabe.

“I do not intend to become president of this country in the future owing

to my age. In fact, you may want to know that I don’t wish to continue in

politics any longer than this, as I will retire from active politics once

we have settled for a substantive leadership of the party.

“It does not make any sense for me to be saying Mugabe has overstayed and

therefore he must go when at the same time I am still vying for political

office yet he is only 10 or so years older than me.

“I, together with Gumbo, are working on ensuring that the party has proper

structures and has a new leadership before I quit because I cannot just

wake up and tell others that I am retiring,” Mutasa told the Daily News in

an exclusive interview.

Mutasa’ attempts to revive his political career after he was sacked from

both Zanu PF and government, have not been met with success as the ZPF has

been faced with problems.

In February, exactly a year after its launch, things unravelled at the ZPF

when Mujuru fired Mutasa, Gumbo and five others on suspicion that they

were spying for Mugabe and Zanu PF.

Immediately after Mujuru’s announcement, Mutasa and Gumbo convened their

own press conference and announced they had fired Mujuru.

Mujuru is now leading the National People’s Party (NPP) which is battling

to stem mass desertions by disgruntled members.

Mutasa and Gumbo remained as the interim leaders of ZPF.

Meanwhile, Mutasa has also explained that he and Gumbo have parted ways

with former allies Agrippa Mutambara and Kudakwashe Bhasikiti after they

allegedly sought to “impose themselves as the ZPF substantive leadership”.

“We know they are going about misleading people that they are working with

me and Gumbo. That is not true.

“They have left ZPF when they made their failed attempt at grabbing power

and we are actually contemplating taking legal action against them for

using our name without our consent,” said Mutasa.

The veteran politician told the Daily News at the weekend that he was

struggling to make ends meet as he was failing to send his children to

school while fighting off to clear huge debts.

Born in Rusape in 1935, Mutasa is a veteran nationalist who served as

Zimbabwe’s first Speaker of Parliament from independence in 1980 to 1990

before holding many ministerial posts in Mugabe’s government.

Before independence, Mutasa was chairperson of the Cold Comfort Farm

society, a non-racial co-operative community near the then Salisbury.

In 2007, he, along with other government officials, including Defence

minister Sydney Sekeramayi, were involved in a bizarre hoax involving a

witch doctor, Rotina Mavhunga, who had claimed that refined diesel was

gushing from a rock in Chinhoyi.

In the March 2008 parliamentary election, Mutasa was controversially

elected Headlands MP after beating MDC candidate Shepherd Maisiri amid

claims by MDC that he had masterminded the death of the opposition

candidate’s son Christpowers, an allegation he strenuously denied.

Mutasa held various ministerial posts, including working under Mugabe in

his office as minister of State from 2009 to 2014, before he was expelled

for backing former Mujuru’s bid to succeed the 93-year-old leader.