Source: I’m unfazed: Sandi-Moyo – DailyNews Live
Bridget Mananavire 11 May 2017
HARARE – Bulawayo Provincial Affairs minister Eunice Sandi-Moyo has said
she is unfazed by the way she was forced out as the Zanu PF women’s league
deputy secretary.
Sandi-Moyo and Sarah Mahoka resigned from the women’s league last month,
bringing to an end their acrimonious divorce from the ruling party’s
influential wing, following weeks of unrest and demonstrations held
against them.
The pair were being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the
league.
In an interview with the Daily News, Sandi-Moyo said: “Look, I am doing my
job, that’s all I can tell you. And I will continue doing my job, that’s
all,” she said in response to where she stands now.
Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo last month indicated that the party
would initiate criminal investigations against Sandi-Moyo and Mahoka, who
were the deputy chairperson and treasurer of the women’s league before
their shock resignations.
Sandi-Moyo also denied allegations that she received funds from the
Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef).
Speaking as Provincial Affairs minister, at the launch of the HIV Testing
Services (HTS) Strategy in Bulawayo last week which will see over 12
million people tested for HIV, Sandi-Moyo said she was happy that the
country’s second capital was being recognised as being capable of steering
national programmes.