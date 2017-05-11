Source: I’m unfazed: Sandi-Moyo – DailyNews Live

Bridget Mananavire 11 May 2017

HARARE – Bulawayo Provincial Affairs minister Eunice Sandi-Moyo has said

she is unfazed by the way she was forced out as the Zanu PF women’s league

deputy secretary.

Sandi-Moyo and Sarah Mahoka resigned from the women’s league last month,

bringing to an end their acrimonious divorce from the ruling party’s

influential wing, following weeks of unrest and demonstrations held

against them.

The pair were being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the

league.

In an interview with the Daily News, Sandi-Moyo said: “Look, I am doing my

job, that’s all I can tell you. And I will continue doing my job, that’s

all,” she said in response to where she stands now.

Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo last month indicated that the party

would initiate criminal investigations against Sandi-Moyo and Mahoka, who

were the deputy chairperson and treasurer of the women’s league before

their shock resignations.

Sandi-Moyo also denied allegations that she received funds from the

Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef).

Speaking as Provincial Affairs minister, at the launch of the HIV Testing

Services (HTS) Strategy in Bulawayo last week which will see over 12

million people tested for HIV, Sandi-Moyo said she was happy that the

country’s second capital was being recognised as being capable of steering

national programmes.

