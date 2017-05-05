Source: Irate Tsvangirai belts Chiwenga – DailyNews Live

Fungi Kwaramba 5 May 2017

HARARE – Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC has laid into the

commander of the Defence Forces, General Constantino Chiwenga – telling

him to stop barking from the sidelines and daring him to remove his

military uniform and join politics full-time if he desires a political

career.

Speaking to the Daily News yesterday, in the wake of Chiwenga’s interview

with State media earlier this week, MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu warned the

head of the military to stop “spouting threatening edicts from the safety

of military barracks” and join politics – where he would be guaranteed

being taught “a political lesson” by the opposition.

This comes as Chiwenga has also come under severe criticism from

disgruntled war veterans over his controversial remarks on Monday, where

he encroached into the heated arena of politics, while warning brawling

Zanu PF factions to stop fighting each other and attacking President

Robert Mugabe.

The MDC put its full weight behind the angry former freedom fighters,

saying yesterday that while they respected Chiwenga, he needed to

understand that he had no role in politics – daring him to remove his army

fatigues and join them in politics if that was the career he desired.

“Chiwenga doesn’t know what he is talking about. Last time I checked he

was a soldier and not an active politician.

“The Constitution of Zimbabwe allows us to form political parties and

Chiwenga has got absolutely no lawful right to intervene in or ban any

political party.

“We suggest that he concentrates on his core duties as the army commander

and leave politics to politicians.

“If he wants to delve in politics, he should immediately retire from the

military, remove his army uniform and join us in the political fray.

“We will certainly teach him a lesson or two. While we respect him, we are

certainly not afraid of him,” Gutu thundered in his interview with the

Daily News.

This comes after Chiwenga warned Zanu PF factions earlier this week over

their continued public brawling and attacks on Mugabe.

The military commander also savaged the leadership of the Zimbabwe

National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) and other Zanu PF

bigwigs in his interview with State media, while making veiled threats to

the country’s re-energised opposition – which prompted the MDC’s sharp

rebuke of him yesterday.

“We don’t talk about the opposition political parties that we liberated so

that they can also have their own voice … we do not talk about them. Let

them do their own business there. We are not interfering with them.

“If we had wanted we would have said `No, there is not going to be any

opposition, we liberated the country, where were these people,'” Chiwenga

said in his remarks which miffed the former prime minister’s party.

Tsvangirai has had several run-ins with the country’s powerful

securocrats, who he accuses of abetting Zanu PF’s misrule and

hotly-contested tenure in power.

During the inclusive government era, Tsvangirai also angered the

securocrats when he spiritedly pushed for security sector reforms,

although Mugabe managed to frustrate the demands.

However, Tsvangirai recently assured the security chiefs, saying they were

guaranteed to get immunity from prosecution if he wins next year’s

watershed elections.

Speaking in Harare after holding a crucial meeting with the MDC national

executive, the popular former prime minister in the government of national

unity repeatedly emphasised that Mugabe and securocrats had nothing to

fear when he comes to power – adding that he regreted his failure to

assure them their safety when he won the hotly-disputed 2008 polls.

“I have a message to those who have in the past resisted change and who

remain keen to subvert the people’s will because of their uncertainty due

to the prospect of political change in the country.

“I wish to assure everyone that there is nothing to fear in the change

that we seek. We have no intention to engage in retribution, and we are

only driven by the genuine patriotic spirit to ensure peace, stability and

growth.

“Change will be good for everyone. Change will allow everyone to pursue

and live their dreams under the protection of the state,” Tsvangirai said

then.

“In 2008, a large part of our fellow citizens in State institutions were

reticent and suspicious about the prospects of change.

“The people won the election but there was no transfer of power because of

the sceptics of change, those whose reticence about a new Zimbabwe cost

this country the opportunity to set a new political direction.

“There will be neither vengeance nor retribution against anyone. There is

certainly nothing to fear. In fact, there will be a pension for those who

are afraid,” the dogged former trade union leader added.

Tsvangirai beat Mugabe hands down in the 29 March 2008 presidential

election, which saw results being withheld for a suspiciously long six

weeks, amid widespread allegations of ballot fiddling and manipulation.

When the widely discredited results of that poll were eventually

announced, Tsvangirai was forced into a presidential run-off which he

pulled out of following massive intimidation and violence which saw

hundreds of his supporters being murdered in cold blood.

Mugabe would go on to stand in a widely condemned one-man race in which he

declared himself the winner.

However, Sadc and the rest of the international community would not accept

the poll, forcing the nonagenarian to share power with Tsvangirai for five

years to prevent the country from imploding completely.

Former State Security minister and one of the founders of the Zimbabwe

People First (ZPF) party, Didymus Mutasa – who was for decades a close

confidante of Mugabe – later lifted the lid on that election’s rot,

following his sacking from Zanu PF, revealing that the nonagenarian had

only remained in power through chicanery and brute force.

