Is it cowardice or fear?

Maxwell Sibanda, ASSISTANT EDITOR 30 January 2017

HARARE – Remember firebrand politician and former Zanu PF legislator

Margaret Dongo who in the early 1990s caused pandemonium in Parliament

after she called Zanu PF MPs, including cabinet ministers, “Mugabe’s

wives”?

Among those incensed by the remarks was the late liberation war icon,

General Solomon Mujuru, who was then a legislator in the august House that

he wanted to beat her up, insisting he was his own man!

Other MPs had to restrain the General as he launched himself across the

parliamentary floor, and Dongo had to be escorted home by police details.

Her only crime was questioning why all these men in Zanu PF never

questioned or challenged Mugabe. Dongo was finally dismissed from Zanu PF

in 1995.

And fast forward to 2017, years after Dongo’s assertion, then enters one

Julius Malema the South African Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader who

recently fired shots from across the Limpopo alleging “those comrades in

Zanu PF are a group of cowards, scared to say to an old man like

(President Robert Mugabe), `please with due respect, let go'”.

And so incensed were the “men” from Zanu PF that spears toward Malema were

thrown from every other corner.

But are Zanu PF members all cowards or “Mugabe’s wives” because our

history has it on record that they have been several who tried to

challenge the strongman and got fired from the party.

We have the likes of Dzikamai Mavhaire who became popular in 1998 after

openly calling for the resignation of Mugabe in Parliament. However, this

led to his expulsion from Zanu PF.

Following his fallout with the party, Mavhaire allegedly became a vendor

in Masvingo and bounced back into the party in 2008 before he was expelled

again from the party in 2015.

The late Edgar Tekere who was close to Mugabe served in government before

his popularity as a potential rival to the strongman caused their

estrangement. He was also expelled from Zanu PF in 1998 after he strongly

disagreed with Mugabe’s belief that Zimbabwe would be better governed as a

one party State.

Tekere, who was popular not only because of his unquestionable role in the

liberation struggle but also because of his rebellious nature told Mugabe

then that: “A one-party State was never one of the founding principles of

Zanu PF and experience in Africa has shown that it brought the evils of

nepotism, corruption and inefficiency.”

Coupled with his disagreeing with Mugabe’s mooted one-party State Tekere

was punished for his consistent criticism of corruption within government.

The late Edson Zvobgo was another Zanu PF official who challenged the

president although he is known mostly for having been the mastermind of

the legislation that enthroned Mugabe as leader of a single party State in

Zimbabwe in the 1980s.

In the 2002 elections he refused to campaign for Mugabe and criticised new

public order laws and draconian measures to curtail freedom of expression

in the media.

He, however, became the subject of an internal party disciplinary inquiry

in 2003 after being accused of disloyalty.

And then there was the 2004 Tsholotsho debacle in which a group of Zanu PF

officials were accused of plotting a palace coup against Mugabe before

they were rebuked or suspended.

Come 2014 Zanu PF fired those it suspected of attempting to challenge and

topple Mugabe. Among them were former Vice President Joice Mujuru together

with senior Zanu PF officials Didymus Mutasa, Rugare Gumbo, Nicholas

Goche, Mavhaire, Andrew Langa, and Munacho Mutezo.

So, maybe they are not all cowards after all, but Mugabe has probably

instilled a sense of fear among party members such that they are merely

scared of facing his wrath – thus they follow his orders no matter how bad

and they always try to outdo each other in hero worshipping the

nonagenarian.

