It’s a transformation process: Dokora

Farayi Machamire 21 May 2017

HARARE – Growing a full thick beard is no overnight experience, Primary

and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora will tell you that.

But nursing facial fur until it becomes fully blown requires a certain

degree of patience.

It’s a kind of tolerance that has become the character of Dokora who has

endured an avalanche of hate speech, name calling and other derisive

language since his appointment as minister in 2013.

It’s a burden that does not seem to trouble him, or well, not at least in

the public domain where he has remained composed.

“The name calling, the attention drawing by persons or even the agenda

setting by media, I am not dismayed,” a defiant Dokora tells the Daily

News on Sunday.

“In itself it has actually assisted the education sector in making sure

that everybody pays attention to the processes that are underway in the

ministry.”

Dokora is fully aware that many of his pronouncements have set him on a

collision course with stakeholders in the education sector.

To his credit, his drive for the New Curriculum has found recognition from

member States within southern Africa.

“It has challenged us that Namibia actually used our Nziramasanga

Commission report of 1999…and only now are we beginning to take notice

of that report,” Dokora says.

“So, I think nothing is amiss. It’s part of the process of transformation

and for us we feel comforted that at least, as we do the necessary handy

work, everybody is paying attention and contributing.”

As far as the name calling is concerned he declares “well, you don’t hear

that now, you know,” before offering a wry smile.

“…at the beginning of the process there was a level of disbelief, `why

are we trying to change what we are doing?”

The beginning Dokora is perhaps referring to is the storm he torched when

he introduced the national pledge which critics cried was an attempt to

indoctrinate children.

His pronouncements on condoms and scripture union did little to instil

trust in the masses who are yet to understand his methods.

And when he scraped off monetary incentives for teachers and banned of

extra lessons, his subordinates were quick to call him Dofora.

A fortnight ago when he made his entrance into National Assembly Dokora

was greeted by bleats, an apparent rebuke for his recent statement that

goats could be used to pay school fees.

But despite all the hostilities Dokora maintains he sleeps well at night

and is thankful that his family has not been drawn into the hate speech.

“At the beginning I kept saying no I am not changing (anything), we need

to tweak, we are good at knowledge form but we need skills and value,” he

says.

“…so ultimately everyone appreciates that you can’t continue to produce

kids who are dysfunctional in their own economy. It doesn’t make logical

or rational sense.”

Dokora does not take credit for his pronouncements that have gone on to be

implemented.

“I am a small person in the nature of things,” he says, adding “all we are

only trying to do is to see that people put their best foot forward, let’s

work together.”

For those parents who believe they have Dokora figured out they may find

out they still need to hold their breath for more.

Enter the School Sports Arts and Culture Festival week which is set to be

held in schools and which Dokora hopes will feed into the Confederation of

Schools Sport Associations of Southern Africa (Cossasa).

“Our systems in the region generally are examination driven but where the

examinations are going is not necessarily where the economies are going,”

Dokora says.

“So, you end up with kids with a string of good passes on paper but they

are totally dysfunctional in the economy.

“So that’s why we structured the composition that in every term that there

must be a whole week that is spent with kids going to school to showcase

what they have learnt throughout the term.”

