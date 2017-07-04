Source: It’s Tsvangirai or never: MDC – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira and Mugove Tafirenyika 4 July 2017

HARARE – The MDC, Zimbabwe’s largest opposition party, is digging in its

heels over suggestions that the planned grand coalition should be led by a

neutral person to end sharp differences over this emotive issue, saying

only Morgan Tsvangirai has the stamina to face President Robert Mugabe in

next year’s polls.

MDC faithful hinted to the Daily News yesterday that they might as well

contest the 2018 elections separately than allow a rank outsider to step

up to the plate when they have an experienced politician like Tsvangirai

to finish off what they started in 1999, when the party was formed.

Only last week, Tsvangirai was in Kenya, where he is believed to have been

“taking notes” from his counterpart, Raila Odinga, who is heading a

coalition against President Uhuru Kenyatta in elections slated for next

month.

The Daily News revealed yesterday that a section of the civil society

wants a neutral leader to head the alliance to end the serious haggling

among opposition leaders over who should lead the coalition.

When the MDC was established 18 years ago, the civil society, along with

the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions, were instrumental in its formation.

A senior civil society leader, Brian Kagoro, has gone on record, saying

opposition parties must choose a neutral leader, if they cannot settle for

one amongst themselves.

Over the weekend, former vice president Joice Mujuru was also quoted

saying they may enlist the services of a mediator to break the leadership

impasse.

Mujuru, who leads the National People’s Party, claims she is the most

qualified to lead the alliance because of her experience in government and

her war credentials.

The security sector has in previous polls been on record saying the office

of the President was a “straight jacket”, implying it can only be occupied

by someone who participated in the war of liberation.

One of Mugabe’s favourite punch lines is that Tsvangirai is a coward who

ran away from the guerrilla war and should not be voted for presidency.

But in the court of public opinion, the former vice president is trailing

Tsvangirai, whom many neutrals feel has the numbers on his side to give

Mugabe a good run for his money.

While all the opposition parties are in agreement that a coalition is the

only way to go, the leadership issue has been dominating the talks, with

MDC vice president, Nelson Chamisa, saying only Tsvangirai is qualified to

lead the grouping.

“Without being bullish or macho, it is my humble submission that for any

coalition to gain traction with the people of Zimbabwe, there has to be a

rallying point, there has to be a centre that holds and in the democratic

struggle we have our best foot forward in a man dreaded and feared by the

opposition Zanu PF party and that focal point is Tsvangirai,” Chamisa said

in an interview with the Daily News, adding that his boss had a track

record, having defeated Mugabe in the first round of the 2008 poll

although he fell short of achieving the threshold required to be declared

victorious.

” . . . so let us not major on minors while we minor in major things,

creating all this hullabaloo about who will lead”, he said.

MDC officials still maintain, however, that they are not looking back on

the idea of forming a coalition.

MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu said that their detractors are salivating and

wishing the collapse of the coalition talks, adding that this will not

happen.

“Our coalition strategy as the MDC led by . . . Tsvangirai has always been

very clear and unambiguous. We don’t negotiate in the media and neither do

we negotiate in public.

” . . . Tsvangirai is personally handling the coalition negotiations

process and so far, we are perfectly happy with the progress that has been

made. Let me make it abundantly clear that there is no irretrievable

breakdown in our relationship with other opposition political parties, and

that includes the NPP led by Joice Mujuru,” Gutu said.

The coalition is being discussed amid claims that the Zanu PF party is

running scared and is keenly following on the developments, hoping the

process will be scuttled along the way.

The idea of a coalition received a boost recently when Tsvangirai signed

Memorandums of Understanding with Mujuru and Welshman Ncube’s smaller MDC

faction.

Analysts are unanimous that too many political parties will no doubt split

the votes in favour of Zanu PF.

In the 2008 polls, Tsvangirai was denied outright victory after Simba

Makoni of Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn entered the presidential race a few months

before the polls and managed to get eight percent of the votes.

Tsvangirai’s followers claim the MDC leader could have sealed it in the

first round without the need for a run-off that saw Tsvangirai pulling out

citing widespread violence against his supporters and officials.

Zimbabwe currently has over 40 opposition political parties, some of which

are believed to have been created by Zanu PF to create confusion and

divide the votes.

Only last week, former Industry and International Trade minister Nkosana

Moyo, launched his political group Alliance for the People’s Agenda in

Harare.

The former African Development Bank vice president had a short stint in

Mugabe’s administration, as his Industry and Trade minister between 2000

and 2001, before suddenly resigning to retrace his footsteps in business,

disenchanted with his leadership style.

This was preceded by another announcement by Harare lawyer Fadzayi Mahere

that she will also stand as an independent for the Mt Pleasant

parliamentary seat.

Ncube’s party yesterday said that there are no disagreements in as far as

they are concerned in terms of the formation of a coalition ahead of the

2018 elections.

The party’s spokesperson Kurauone Chihwayi said that he is not aware of

any disagreements threatening the coalition building process.

“The issue of a mediator is not anywhere closer to the negotiating table.

As far as we are concerned the bilateral and multilateral engagements are

currently progressing quite well. The MDC is too committed to sincere

negotiations and is engaging other political parties in good faith.

Mediation is a conflict killing approach and works very well when partners

are in disagreements, it works but not now,” Chihwayi said.

Tendai Biti’s People’s Democratic Party spokesperson, Jacob Mafume, said

the focus right now has to be on forming the coalition as opposed to who

must lead.

“We have said let’s have the coalition first. We run the risk of having

leaders without the coalition. We can agree on the process of choosing a

leader in that agreement. If people want a mediator it’s okay but I do

believe that people can present their views and work something out,”

Mafume said.

Political analyst Eldred Masunungure told the Daily News that the

country’s political situation does not give space for another political

party that seriously expects to get traction.

“The idea of launching a political party just a year before an election is

not strategic. There are already too many political parties. It (forming a

new party) would worsen the situation.

“For Zanu PF, they will be celebrating, it would actually say the more the

merrier. I don’t think the electorate will buy into the new formation,”

Masunungure said.

Political analyst Gladys Hlatywayo said in as far as it is a democratic

right for people to form their own political parties, it obviously

negatively impacts on the outcome.

“It’s more strategic to have one opposition presidential candidate in the

2018 election in order not to split the vote,” said Hlatywayo.

