It’s war at CFI Holdings

Wikipedia says by 1968, at the age of 23, van Hoogstraten was Britain’s youngest millionaire with a portfolio of more than 300 properties.

By 1980, aged 35, he is said to have expanded his properties to over 2 000.

He later sold the majority of his housing, investing in mining and farming in countries like Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

“On RTG, NSSA is now owed US$10 million. We have offered van Hoogstraten and the board a reconstitution of that loan,” Vela said, adding that NSSA has promised to inject at least US$14 million in RTG to rebuild the group.

“And what does van Hoogstraten do? He says no, this is too rich for NSSA. So we met him and we said step exactly into our shoes. Just give us the US$14 million we will allow you to have this very rich deal. He goes quiet. Why? He has got no money. Then he goes to an AGM (annual general meeting) and says these guys are thieves they stole money, all these people are fraudulent. Van Hoogstatren has got no money. You say he is a tycoon from London? What tycoon? He is no tycoon! With CFI, it is exactly the same issue. We offered that we are putting US$10 million to rescue CFI. CFI is a national asset. It has got two mills that are now under judiciary management. We said we will put in the money to rescue CFI. We said we will do that but remember we have got pensioners money. I need to protect pensioners’ money. So we said we will put in the money as a rights issue or we will do a pure equity placement. All of you take your pick. We are not being greedy; we are saying all of you participate. What does van Hoogstraten do? No, he does not want. Why? He has got no money. It is very simple; van Hoogstraten has got no money. He barks, he threatens but when push comes to shove, he has got no money,” he added.

The NSSA boss said in other investments where van Hoogstraten had interests, he had used the same modus operandi.

Asked how van Hoogstraten had managed to increase his shareholding in CFI to 35 percent from about 24 percent last year if he was broke, Vela said the CFI stock was too cheap.

“Look at the share price, what is the share price? In order to buy 10 percent of CFI it costs you about half a million dollars. That is not money. We are talking about putting in US$10 million, US$15 million. That is real money. My challenge to van Hoogstraten is to put his money where his mouth is. If he really is honest, let’s come up with a deal. He voted for those transactions. He voted in favour of all these resolutions, all of them. It is only now, late in the day, on the 11th hour, that he needs to find some angles. He starts throwing spanners. We have no doubt we will defend ourselves. He wants control but he does not want to put some money. He wants control at the behest of other people funding CFI. In RTG, we offered him the deal, we said bring money. Just pay us our money you take the sweet position. He couldn’t. In CFI, we said put in money but he could not. I am not saying there are no issues at CFI,” said Vela.

He said on CFI, NSSA had completely aligned with ZHL.

They were ready to inject fresh capital.

“NSSA’s problem is not money; NSSA’s problem is getting the right transaction that we will justify to our shareholders. The guy has got no money, but he has 35 percent so he blocks everything,” he added.

But the tycoon, who claims to have significant holdings in London, Frankfurt and New York, immediately reacted to criticism by the NSSA boss particularly on what he called “the race card”.

He described Vela’s comments as “pathetic and feminine-like rants”.