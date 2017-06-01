Source: Jabulani Sibanda’s docket referred back to prosecution – NewsDay Zimbabwe June 1, 2017

THE trial of former war veterans’ leader, Jabulani Sibanda, on allegations of insulting President Robert Mugabe was deferred again yesterday after his docket was referred back to the National Prosecuting Authority.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Sibanda, who has been on remand since his arrest in 2014, was further remanded to June 30, when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Elijah Singano.

On his last court appearance five months ago, Sibanda, through his lawyer, Sobusa Gula Ndebele protested at the State’s failure to conclude its investigations to pave way for a trial.

On January 30 this year, prosecutor, Sebastian Mutizirwa indicated that they were still waiting for determination of the matter at the Constitutional Court.

The State alleges that on October 27, 2014, Sibanda addressed a war veterans’ meeting at Hubert Mine in Mutasa, Manicaland province, where he claimed Mugabe and his wife, Grace were plotting a bedroom coup against then Vice-President Joice Mujuru.

Sibanda allegedly claimed that he would not allow for political power to be “sexually transmitted” from Mugabe to his wife.

Mutizirwa appeared for the State.

