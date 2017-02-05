Jail for conventional light bulbs use

According to the latest Government Gazette, domestic and industrial users are required to use energy saving alternatives such fluorescent lamps (CFL) and light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs. Some of the prohibited inefficient lightning products include those bulbs that do not meet minimum performance standards, fluorescent lamps with a colour rendering index less than 80, and incandescent/filament light bulbs.

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority says replacing five million incandescent light bulbs with modern lighting alternatives will save the country over 300MW — enough to power Bulawayo.

“Any importer, wholesaler, retailer, consulting engineer and contractor or installer of lightning products that contravenes these regulations shall be guilty of any offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level 14 or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both,” reads part of the Gazette.

Zesa spokesperson Mr Fullard Gwasira said of the new regulations, “There is no doubt that we will save electricity.”