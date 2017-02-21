Source: Jailed pastor Mugadza’s church ruptures – DailyNews Live

Bridget Mananavire 20 February 2017

HARARE – The Kariba church of incarcerated “Mugabe-must-go” cleric,

Phillip Mugadza, has disintegrated – with his fearful congregants moving

to other churches as the activist clergyman continues to languish in

remand prison in Harare.

In a heart-rending case which has received significant publicity locally

and abroad, Mugadza has been kept in jail ever since he was arrested mid

last month, after he controversially “prophesied” that President Robert

Mugabe would die this year.

Speaking in interviews with the Daily News in Kariba last week, fellow

clerics in the town and Mugadza’s former parishioners at his FROM p1

Remnant Church expressed the fear that they could suffer retribution

because of his activism.

“It has not been an easy time for us since he was imprisoned. People have

understandably left because they feared that authorities could also

descend on them in the mistaken belief that they also want to protest

against the government like he has been doing,” one former congregant

said.

A local cleric said they had felt compelled to distance themselves from

Mugadza after he began his activism, as continuing to associate with him

might have sent “the wrong signals” to the government.

“We do pray for him, our town, our country and for the government but we

do not want to involve ourselves in politics. As for his church, it no

longer exists,” the cleric said.

Another one of Mugadza’s former congregants, Anwell Bepe, said the

clergyman had been open with his parishioners about his activist

intentions.

“The man of God has a deep passion for his country and that is what pushed

him to do what he was doing. Even before he formed his church, everyone

here in Kariba knows that he fasted for 40 days for Zimbabwe,” Bepe told

the Daily News.

Mugadza has been wasting away in remand prison since January 19 when he

was charged and then denied bail following his arrest for his “prophesy”.

A fortnight ago, the Harare Magistrates’ Court deferred by a further two

weeks his case, saying it was too busy to deal with his matter.

Mugadza first hit the headlines in December 2015 when he mounted a one-man

protest against Mugabe in Victoria Falls, during Zanu PF’s national

conference at the resort, where he held a placard that read: “Mr

President, the people are suffering. Proverbs 21:13“.

In April last year, he also chained himself to a pole while holding a

cross in one hand and a Bible in another, in a daring protest action in

Harare.

This time, the Remnant Church pastor is being charged with “criminal

insult”, as well as undermining the authority of the president over his

controversial prophecy which has caused palpable anger within sections of

Zanu PF – which is riven by its seemingly unstoppable tribal, factional

and succession wars.

The outspoken Mugadza faces six months’ imprisonment, or a fine of $200 if

he is convicted under Section 33 of the Criminal Law.

In his controversial “prophecy”, Mugadza had claimed that he had received

a revelation that Mugabe would die in October this year.

However, he had also said that the nonagenarian could escape death by

praying fervently, fasting and publicly announcing that he did not wish to

die.

“I am not saying I am going to be killing him on October 17, so there is

no way anybody can say to me what you have done is wrong.

“I am not going to be killing anybody, I am only saying what God told me,

that he is going to die,” he said then.

Another activist cleric, Evan Mawarire, who was arrested at the beginning

of this month, was granted bail last week after he approached the High

Court, which overturned an earlier decision by a Harare magistrate to deny

him bail.

Mawarire, the founder of the #ThisFlag movement, had been arrested on

February 1 at the Harare International Airport, upon his surprise return

from the United States of America where he had been living in self-imposed

exile.

Mawarire is facing serious allegations of trying to subvert a

constitutionally-elected government, which could see him serve up to 20

years in prison if convicted.

