Source: JSC pledges support for Acting Chief Justice Malaba | The Herald March 3, 2017

Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Court Reporter—

The Judicial Service Commission has pledged its support to the Acting Chief Justice Luke Malaba, who assumed duty on Wednesday following the retirement of Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku. In a statement, JSC officially announced Acting Chief Justice Malaba’s assumption of office saying the team was ready to work with him and to give him the necessary support in the quest to achieve world class justice.

“The Judicial Service Commission wishes to advise that following the retirement of the honourable Godfrey Guwa Chidyausiku as Chief Justice of Zimbabwe with effect from midnight on February 28 2017, the honourable L. Malaba, Deputy Chief Justice of Zimbabwe, has with effect from even date, March 1, 2017, assumed office as the Acting Chief Justice in terms of and in accordance with the provisions of Section 181 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which provides that if the office of the Chief Justice is vacant, the Deputy Chief Justice acts,” reads the statement.

In an interview, JSC Secretary Justice Rita Makarau said the Commission’s secretariat also urged other stakeholders in the justice delivery system to give Acting Chief Justice Malaba the necessary support.

“As JSC, we pledge to work with the Acting Chief Justice and support him the same way we used to do with Retired Chief Justice Chidyausiku.

“We have since written to all our stakeholders like the Attorney-General’s Office, NPA (National Prosecuting Authority), Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services and the police informing them of the development.

“It is our hope that they will give him all the necessary support,” said Justice Makarau.

Retired Chief Justice Chidyausiku bade farewell to his colleagues and other stakeholders on Monday evening at a dinner hosted in honour of his great contribution to the justice system at a local outlet in Harare.

Justice Malaba has served as a judicial officer for 35 years.

He started off as a magistrate and rose through the ranks to be Deputy Chief Justice.

Justice Malaba has served as a judge of the High Court, Supreme Court and Constitutional Court.

