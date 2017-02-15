Source: Judges must be apolitical: Mtetwa – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira 15 February 2017

HARARE – Prominent human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa has said judges

must by all means avoid playing to the whims of politicians as this defies

the separation of powers principle provided for in the Constitution.

Her sentiments come at a time the Executive is seeking to amend the

Constitution to allow President Robert Mugabe to have the sole power to

appoint the Chief Justice (CJ) – a development that has been linked to

Zanu PF factional and succession fights.

Speaking to the Daily News in an exclusive interview yesterday, Mtetwa

said the Constitution stated very clearly that judges must not meddle in

politics.

“This is right across the board, you find lawyers that are openly

factional, … judges that are also openly aligning themselves with

political players and … that really is a very sad development,

particularly given the attempt at ensuring that there is full separation

between all three arms of government (Executive, Judiciary and the

Legislature),” she said.

“I think we just could have a whole lot less political interference within

the Judiciary and I wish judges would stop aligning themselves with the

members of the Executive,” Mtetwa said.

She said that is why she took part in a Supreme Court appeal challenging

High Court judge Charles Hungwe’s ruling that wanted to do away with the

holding of public interviews to select out-going CJ Godfrey Chidyausiku’s

successor. Chidyausiku leaves the bench at the end of this month after

reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.

“I would really like the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to ensure that

there is true separation, that there is no overlap and that judicial

officers are left to do their work without interference,” Mtetwa said.

She said the country is seeing gains in terms of the improvement of the

rule of law because of the coming in of the new Constitution, as compared

to what it was 15 years ago.

“This is why some of us were extremely concerned by the haste with which

members of the Executive were starting to tinker with the Constitution.

With the new appointment procedure for judges, we believe this was also

meant to enhance rule of law issues, because if judges are picked

transparently from a pool of lawyers, they are unlikely to be beholden to

the appointing authority because they would not have been chosen through

some secret non-transparent way,” Mtetwa said.

She added that “if a person has gone through a public interview, my view

is that they are more likely to be independent and that would enhance the

rule of law and improve the country’s ranking on the rule of law index”.

Mtetwa said if people allow the Constitution to be changed willy-nilly, it

will open a floodgate of alterations of other legislation with dire

consequences.

The Supreme Court set aside Hungwe’s decision, legalising the public

interviews that were held late last year, after ruling that the

Executive’s plans to amend the law did not in itself nullify the

Constitution.

