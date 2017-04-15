Source: Kasukuwere could survive ouster – DailyNews Live
Mugove Tafirenyika 14 April 2017
HARARE – Zanu PF structures are sharply divided over calls for the
expulsion of the party’s national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere.
Following recent demonstrations in Mashonaland Central, Masvingo and
Midlands provinces against Kasukuwere and his half-brother Dickson Mafios
over a slew of charges, including seeking to topple President Robert
Mugabe, fanning factionalism, setting up parallel structures, and
insulting and disrespecting the party’s leadership; Mashonaland East, West
and Manicaland have refused to join the push for the political commissar’s
ouster.
Mashonaland East provincial chairperson Bernard Makokove told the Daily
News yesterday that his executive is not considering writing an
anti-Kasukuwere petition.
“The province is not doing anything close to that because we are not sure
what it is all about. We have not even called a Provincial Coordinating
Committee (PCC) meeting to deliberate on that although we will most likely
meet after the Easter Holiday for our routine indaba but not necessarily
to discuss that,” Makokove said.
While Manicaland chairperson Samuel Undenge was not immediately available
for a comment, sources in the provincial executive told the Daily News
that allies of vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa had made an unsuccessful
attempt to fund an anti-Kasukuwere demonstration on Monday.
“About $5 000 had been mobilised by (name withheld) and handed to (a
central committee member) for a demonstration against Tyson but they could
not gather enough people so the plan was abandoned prematurely.
“Team Lacoste is behind all this and they hope to succeed the same way the
women’s league dealt with (Eunice) Sandi Moyo and (Sarah) Mahoka but their
success largely depends on whether they can convince the president,” the
source said.
Kasukuwere’s situation, the sources added, is being complicated by the
fact that the call for his ouster is louder in his Mashonaland Central
home province than anywhere else.
“If he can manage to silence his province, then his chances of survival
are bright but with the current chaos that has seen parallel structures
emerging, the going could get even tougher for him. What is clear is that
at the moment, his province does not like him and they will not likely
relent”.
Zanu PF Muzarabani South MP Christopher Chitindi told the Daily News
yesterday that the province has since written and submitted its petition
to the national leadership.
“The party constitution is very clear that when people demonstrate against
a leader, it’s a vote of no confidence. This is not the first time this
has happened because it did happen to me and others and we obliged, so why
can’t they (Kasukuwere and Mafios) do the same?
“Today, (yesterday) we are having an inter-district meeting to inform the
structures about the situation, but they have created their own parallel
structures and that is not good. They must listen to the people if they
are genuine Zanu PF members,” Chitindi said.
Chitindi along with Nicholas Goche (Shamva North), Remegio Matangira
(Bindura South), Joseph Mapiki (Shamva South), Douglas Karoro (Mbire),
Walter Kanhanga (Guruve North), Kazembe Kazembe (Mazowe West), Kenneth
Musanhi (Bindura South), Monica Mavhunga (Senator Bindura/Shamva) and
Fortune Chasi (Mazowe South) attended the anti-Kasukuwere demonstration
that was held in Bindura last month.