Kasukuwere could survive ouster

Mugove Tafirenyika 14 April 2017

HARARE – Zanu PF structures are sharply divided over calls for the

expulsion of the party’s national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere.

Following recent demonstrations in Mashonaland Central, Masvingo and

Midlands provinces against Kasukuwere and his half-brother Dickson Mafios

over a slew of charges, including seeking to topple President Robert

Mugabe, fanning factionalism, setting up parallel structures, and

insulting and disrespecting the party’s leadership; Mashonaland East, West

and Manicaland have refused to join the push for the political commissar’s

ouster.

Mashonaland East provincial chairperson Bernard Makokove told the Daily

News yesterday that his executive is not considering writing an

anti-Kasukuwere petition.

“The province is not doing anything close to that because we are not sure

what it is all about. We have not even called a Provincial Coordinating

Committee (PCC) meeting to deliberate on that although we will most likely

meet after the Easter Holiday for our routine indaba but not necessarily

to discuss that,” Makokove said.

While Manicaland chairperson Samuel Undenge was not immediately available

for a comment, sources in the provincial executive told the Daily News

that allies of vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa had made an unsuccessful

attempt to fund an anti-Kasukuwere demonstration on Monday.

“About $5 000 had been mobilised by (name withheld) and handed to (a

central committee member) for a demonstration against Tyson but they could

not gather enough people so the plan was abandoned prematurely.

“Team Lacoste is behind all this and they hope to succeed the same way the

women’s league dealt with (Eunice) Sandi Moyo and (Sarah) Mahoka but their

success largely depends on whether they can convince the president,” the

source said.

Kasukuwere’s situation, the sources added, is being complicated by the

fact that the call for his ouster is louder in his Mashonaland Central

home province than anywhere else.

“If he can manage to silence his province, then his chances of survival

are bright but with the current chaos that has seen parallel structures

emerging, the going could get even tougher for him. What is clear is that

at the moment, his province does not like him and they will not likely

relent”.

Zanu PF Muzarabani South MP Christopher Chitindi told the Daily News

yesterday that the province has since written and submitted its petition

to the national leadership.

“The party constitution is very clear that when people demonstrate against

a leader, it’s a vote of no confidence. This is not the first time this

has happened because it did happen to me and others and we obliged, so why

can’t they (Kasukuwere and Mafios) do the same?

“Today, (yesterday) we are having an inter-district meeting to inform the

structures about the situation, but they have created their own parallel

structures and that is not good. They must listen to the people if they

are genuine Zanu PF members,” Chitindi said.

Chitindi along with Nicholas Goche (Shamva North), Remegio Matangira

(Bindura South), Joseph Mapiki (Shamva South), Douglas Karoro (Mbire),

Walter Kanhanga (Guruve North), Kazembe Kazembe (Mazowe West), Kenneth

Musanhi (Bindura South), Monica Mavhunga (Senator Bindura/Shamva) and

Fortune Chasi (Mazowe South) attended the anti-Kasukuwere demonstration

that was held in Bindura last month.

