Kasukuwere, Madzimure property goes under the hammer

POLITICIANS Stan Kasukuwere and Willias Madzimure are set to lose their property at public auctions after they failed to service debts.

Many politicians and prominent businesspersons have lost substantial properties that range from houses to cars and household furniture as they fail to keep up with their debt repayments after dollarisation.

Kasukuwere, Zanu PF national political commissar Saviour’s younger brother, will lose among other things four-piece black leather sofas, black coffee table, Sony radio and Sony plasma television in a sale expected next week.

Kasukuwere and three others under case 13983/16 owe Direct Impact P/L an unspecified amount.

On the same date former Dynamos player Josiah Akende will have his property auctioned for an unspecified debt to Harare Municipality.

Akende’s goods to be auctioned include two-piece cream leather sofas, Beko double-door fridge and Sony Bravia plasma television set.

Former Kambuzuma MDC-T legislator Madzimure will also have his property auctioned after CBZ Bank Ltd approached the High Court in case number HC9489/16 to attach the goods for an unspecified debt.

Madzimure’s property to go be auctioned includes a Ford Expedition XLT (AAC5241) vehicle, dining suite, four-piece sofas, three-piece kitchen unit, TV, microwave, geyser tank, scrap metal and two tubes.

The goods will be sold by Revelations Auctioneers this Friday.

