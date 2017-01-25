Source: Kasukuwere mauls Mnangagwa supporters – DailyNews Live

Mugove Tafirenyika 25 January 2017

HARARE – In a fresh assault on Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s allies

– as Zanu PF’s ugly tribal, factional and succession wars continue to burn

hot – Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere has once again

described them as a bunch of “drunkards” who allegedly think that the

ruling party “is run from beer halls”.

Kasukuwere, who is also Zanu PF’s all-powerful national political

commissar, and is believed to belong to the Generation 40 (G40) faction

which is opposed to Mnangagwa succeeding President Robert Mugabe, also

told the Daily News at the weekend that the VP’s backers were allegedly

hellbent on effecting illegal regime change in Zanu PF.

The miffed Kasukuwere, who is nicknamed Tyson on account of his combative

political style, said this while responding to questions regarding last

week’s strong assertion by Mnangagwa’s supporters that Zanu PF’s acting

provincial chairpersons were holding office irregularly as they had

allegedly been imposed on party structures.

“We have always said we are aware of the agenda of these people who

interestingly seem not to have any idea of how Zanu PF is run, to the

extent of thinking, in their little intoxicated minds, that this massive

party is run from some dingy hotel in Masvingo or some other place like

that, hoping to effect regime change. But they will be sorry,” he said.

Kasukuwere’s savage attack on Team Lacoste, the Zanu PF faction rallying

behind Mnangagwa’s mooted presidential aspirations, came as his vocal

friend and Higher Education minister, Jonathan Moyo, was also viciously

laying into the Midlands godfather himself, vowing publicly on Sunday that

he would never support the VP’s alleged bid for the leadership of the

ruling party.

Among the people who have recently claimed that Kasukuwere is imposing G40

members in provincial structures is former minister Paul Mangwana, who is

also Zanu PF’s deputy legal affairs secretary.

But Kasukuwere dismissed Mangwana’s and other alleged Team Lacoste

kingpins’ contention that he was running Zanu PF in a factional manner as

“beerhall talk” that was solely motivated by “successionist interests”.

“He (Mangwana) is just trying to be big-headed because the chairpersons

were approved by the politburo and he should have asked his boss Patrick

Chinamasa, who chairs the national disciplinary committee, about it.

“Why is he trying to confuse people by making statements while he is

drunk? Why did he make noise in defence of Ezra Chadzamira when he came

into office through the same process to replace Killian Gwanetsa?

“Is it not his province that made that recommendation and why didn’t he

make the same noise if he did not believe the process was within the

provisions of the Zanu PF constitution?

“Is it not a fact that Section 264 of the party constitution says the

deputy chairperson takes over from the chairperson when he is removed?

Mangwana is clearly out of order and he should just shut up,” Kasukuwere

fumed.

This is the second time in less than two years that Kasukuwere has

described Mnangagwa’s allies as drunkards.

In May 2015, he labelled some leaders of the Zimbabwe National Liberation

War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) as drunkards, after the former

liberation fighters launched a scathing attack on him and other ruling

party bigwigs.

War veterans have made public their desire to have Mnangagwa as Mugabe’s

successor – a decision that has seen them sailing on a collision course

with G40 kingpins.

