Source: Kasukuwere reads riot act to Udcorp | Herald (Local news)

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has threatened to fire the Urban Development Corporation management for reported failure to perform to expectations.

Minister Kasukuwere told a zanu-pf inter-district conference in Mbare at the weekend that he would constitute a new management at Udcorp this week as that led by chief executive officer Mr Bright Mudzvova had failed to meet objectives.

Udcorp, charged with provision of affordable housing and related infrastructure, is chaired by Mr Thomas Sakhala.

Minister Kasukuwere said he had stopped cooperatives from engaging in housing development because they were fleecing people, and he had given that responsibility to Udcorp.

“The issue of cooperatives had become dangerous to members. They were stealing money every day. That is wrong. We then decided to introduce Udcorp but it began messing up. Management ndakati out, we are having a new management from next week to do the work properly,” said Minister Kasukuwere.

“We are going to set up offices in each and every constituency where there is housing development.”

When contacted for his reaction, Mr Mudzvova referred The Herald to a statement the parastatal issued yesterday.

The statement said Udcorp had set up a four-member committee tasked with revamping and repositioning the parastatal as a key player in urban development projects.

It said key issues to be looked at would be reviewing the enabling Act and the parastatal’s organisational structure and strategy, including resource mobilisation and technical services.

“It is hoped that the revamp of Udcorp will result in the corporation being able to further its mission of facilitating planned and sustainable urban growth and development in Zimbabwe and more, particularly, in providing affordable housing and related infrastructure to the people of Zimbabwe. The exercise will leverage on the recent injection of $30 million by the Government,” read the statement.

The four-member committee will be headed by board member and former BancABC group managing director Mr Hashmon Matemera, a lawyer, engineer and a financial analyst.

Udcorp has in the past serviced residential stands including parts of Chikanga in Mutare, Kambanji in Harare and Riverside in Chitungwiza.

It has also built flats in Harare, Bindura and Marondera.

The parastatal is in the process of regularising informal settlements in Caledonia, Harare North and Harare South.