Source: ‘Kick out Mugabe’ – DailyNews Live January 11, 2017

Tendai Kamhungira

HARARE – In a call that is set to send temperatures soaring higher within

the warring Zanu PF, vocal supporter of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa,

Energy Mutodi, has called on the ruling party to hold an extra-ordinary

congress to install President Robert Mugabe’s successor.

Speaking to the Daily News yesterday, as Zanu PF’s deadly tribal,

factional and succession wars burn hotter, the musician and

businessman-turned-politician also reiterated his public view that it was

time that Mnangagwa took over from Mugabe, whom he described as old and

“ailing”.

Mutodi also claimed that Mugabe, who turns 93 next month, had become so

unpopular in Zanu PF that “99 percent” of the party’s members now wanted

him to resign before the eagerly-anticipated 2018 national elections, as

there was allegedly no way that the nonagenarian could win elections

against popular opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

The highly-opinionated Mutodi sentiments come after another vociferous

Mnangagwa supporter, former Cabinet minister and war veterans leader

Christopher Mutsvangwa, was also emphatic in a recent interview with a UK

publication, the New Statesman, that the VP would “100 percent” soon be

Zimbabwe’s next president.

In addition, Mutodi said yesterday, anybody who believed that Mnangagwa

was “unelectable”, as many of the Midlands godfather’s Zanu PF enemies

were fond of saying, was “lost”.

Further, Mutodi said, he fully supported ongoing calls by war veterans for

Mugabe to retire, adding that Mnangagwa was “not to blame” for the

Gukurahundi massacres of the early 1980s in which an estimated 20 000

innocent civilians were killed mainly in Matabeleland and the Midlands.

“Mugabe must retire. What we must be discussing now is how we share power

in Zanu PF post-Mugabe,” he said, adding that it will be very embarrassing

for Mugabe if he stood for election again and lost.

“Mnangagwa is too loyal to Mugabe, to the extent that he cannot even

express his own views for his boss to retire. It’s up to Mugabe himself to

be really thankful to his loyalists who have helped him to remain in power

for this long and not the opportunists who praise him during the day and

denigrate him during the night.

“This is what the man (Mnangagwa) is made of and he has shown total

loyalty and obedience to the president,” Mutodi told the Daily News.

He was also emphatic that he was “even prepared to die” for his views and

personal beliefs, adding that the ongoing demand by the Zanu PF women’s

league to push a woman back into the presidency, possibly at Mnangagwa’s

expense, would come to nought as this would only be entertained in 2019

when the party holds its next elective congress.

“The extra-ordinary congress that we may want to do now is for the 2018

presidential candidate, because we feel our long serving president is now

old.

“I don’t think that one deserves to be a VP simply because one is a woman.

You must be deserving not because of your sex. We are not going to be

entertaining that resolution,” Mutodi said.

He said all conferences until 2019 were not elective, which would make it

difficult for the women to see their demand coming to fruition anytime

soon.

“Those people raising the issue of the quota system, the likes of (Mandi)

Chimene and (Sarah) Mahoka are drug abusers,” he also claimed.

Mutodi torched a similar storm just over a week ago after he appeared in

pictures with Mnangagwa who was holding a cup inscribed with the words “I

am the boss”, in a saga that has since been dubbed “Cupgate”.

Following the release of the pictures, Mnangagwa’s foes went to town about

the issue, interpreting it as the VP’s open statement that he had

presidential ambitions.

There were also questions surrounding Mutodi’s presence at the party,

which was held by the VP at his rural home, but the businessman said he

just found himself at the event, though he did not receive any written

invitation like other officials who attended the gathering.

Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo, who is believed to

be a key member of the Generation 40 (G40) faction, which rabidly opposes

Mnangagwa, immediately went to town about the “Cupgate” issue.

But Mutodi dismissed the Tsholotsho North MP’s criticism as aimed at

causing divisions in the ruling party.

“He is keen to see a war between Mnangagwa and Mugabe. I have always

reminded him that there is nowhere he can go with factionalism.

“He has been said to have claimed that he wanted to destroy Zanu PF from

within and any normal person will tell you that he is perhaps doing that

now, starting with the expulsion of (former Vice President Joice) Mujuru

and other senior party members, among them 16 or so ministers.

“That was not a joke and that issue could have been solved within the

party amicably and people should not have been expelled in such large

numbers.

“He is in the habit of divisive politics and right now President Mugabe

has been alienated from the people who liberated the country, the war

veterans,” Mutodi said.

“He (Moyo) is the Judas of Zanu PF. He doesn’t want the party to succeed

because he has got grievances against the party that date back to the

1980s.

“He is not happy that the party continues to win elections. He has been in

and out of the party and for the president to trust that individual is the

biggest blunder he (Mugabe) has ever done,” he added.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



