Source: Kombi operators threaten to hike fares – DailyNews Live

Farayi Machamire 4 March 2017

HARARE – Kombi operators have warned they will hike fares if government

forges ahead with plans to introduce urban tollgates.

This comes after Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere on Monday

said plans were at an advanced stage to erect the urban plazas soon.

“Unless they exempt public transporters like South Africa has done, we

cannot absorb anymore costs,” Greater Harare Commuter Operators

Association (Ghaco) secretary-general Ngoni Katsvairo said yesterday.

“Because of the bond notes issue, there are now two prices for spare

parts, one for bond notes and one for US dollars.

“Tyres have also gone up from $70 to $130 since the introduction of bond

notes. Statutory Instrument 64 of 2016 – which is meant to protect Dunlop

who are importing tyres from Dunlop South Africa rather than making them

here – is not reducing the prices.”

He argued that motorists were already overburdened with road tax and

highway toll fees at a time road rehabilitation has remained elusive.

Addressing local councils and engineers this week, Kasukuwere said the

introduction of urban tollgates will resolve the issue of the dilapidated

roads.

“We have started to work on urban tollgates,” Kasukuwere said.

“We are meeting with stakeholders beginning today . . . we are moving to

secure funding. These tollgates will help fund-raise for cities’ roads

rehabilitation programmes. You pay your $0,50 and the roads also get

fixed. The cities roads are a disaster. We are not going back.”

Urban tollgates are facing resistance. Ratepayers have said government

must first account for money the Zimbabwe National Roads Authority

(Zinara) collected from vehicle licences and ensure transparency in its

use before introducing urban tollgates.

Government in 2010 took over management of vehicle licence fees and gave

Zinara the mandate to administer the funds.

However, the parastatal has been accused of mismanaging the money and

starving local authorities of their statutory allocations.

