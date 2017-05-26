Source: Land reform cost 1,5m jobs: Chinamasa – DailyNews Live

Blessings Mashaya 26 May 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s controversial programme to redistribute land taken

from white farmers cost 1,5 million jobs, Finance minister Patrick

Chinamasa has said.

“Right now our economy is highly informalised. I always give the

statistics that in 1999 or thereabout, there were two million workers in

the formal sector, by the time we reached 2005, because of the revolution

in the land reform programme, the formal sector collapsed and the two

million formal workers dwindled to half a million and could be just about

less,” Chinamasa told the Senate last week.

“It is our responsibility to now move that economy from the informal and

back to the formal again. That is the transition which we are now

travelling. I am very happy with the progress that we are making so far.

It is a process and not an event, it cannot happen overnight.”

Critics say the country’s once strong agricultural base has been damaged

by the chaotic land redistribution programme.

President Robert Mugabe introduced land reforms in 1999 aimed at

addressing colonial imbalances whereby a few white farmers own most of the

best agricultural land in Zimbabwe.

More than 4 000 farmers were forcibly evicted from their land in often

violent struggles. The violence – and allegations of rigged elections and

rights abuses – led western donors to impose sanctions on Zimbabwe.

“… in the agricultural sector…we were talking about 4 000 (white)

farmers. There is no way an economy can grow and expand when a vital

productive asset like land is held by one or two people.

“So, it is important that we realise that because we moved from that

ownership of land and now we have the A1 farmers. We distributed that land

to about 350 000 households, you can also multiply the number of people

who are dependent on that piece of land. Now, that change caused

disruption in our productive system. So, initially there was a fall of

production, everyone was laughing at us.”

“I cannot see how we could have gone from that skilled land ownership to

the current one where it is now owned by the majority of our people,

without a transition.

“There has to be a transition and what we are talking about here Madam

president is how to manage that transition from yesterday to today and

tomorrow,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



