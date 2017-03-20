Source: LATEST: African Economic Platform starts | The Herald March 20, 2017

Tendai Mugabe in Port Louis, MAURITIUS

President Mugabe is among African leaders attending the inaugural African Economic Platform that opened here this morning.

The meeting, which seeks to promote continental economic integration, was officially opened by the African Union Commission chairperson Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat.

Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi and his Industry and Commerce counterpart Mike Bimha, who are accompanying the President, also attended the opening session of the summit.

The outcome of the meeting would be tabled before the next African Union Summit for formalisation.

More details to follow…

